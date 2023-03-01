 Alexandria Cherry Blossom Experiences

Nothing is more symbolic of springtime in the D.C. region than cherry blossoms. This year, there are plenty of ways to enjoy the fluffy pink and white wonders in Alexandria, VA. Take a stroll along Old Town Alexandria’s picturesque streets lined with cherry blossoms and flowering trees and enjoy food and drink specials available for in-person dining or takeout. See the D.C. cherry blossoms from a Potomac River perch with high-speed water taxi tours or take a bike ride to the Tidal Basin. Don’t forget to check out highly anticipated return of The National Cherry Blossom Festival from March 20 to April 16th. Find events that honor both American and Japanese cultures, such as the Torpedo Factory Art Center’s Cherry Blossom Jubilee.

Learn more about cherry blossom experiences in Alexandria at VisitAlexandriaVA.com/CherryBlossoms and find a list of cherry blossom tours, special events and food and drink offerings.

Beginning March 18th

Water Taxi to the Wharf to See Cherry Blossoms

Departures beginning at 1:30 p.m.; check website for details

Admission: Starting at $23 one-way; $37 round-trip for adults

Departs from the Alexandria Marina

1 Cameron Street

703-684-0580

citycruises.com

Cruise from Old Town Alexandria to Washington, D.C., to enjoy the famous cherry blossoms from the water. City Cruises Potomac Water Taxi offers a 25-minute direct water taxi from Old Town to The Wharf development in D.C. From the dock at The Wharf, it is a 10-minute walk to the cherry blossoms at the Tidal Basin. The water taxi docks at the Transit Pier, 950 Wharf St. SW, near the Tidal Basin, the National Mall, Haines Point and a Capital Bikeshare station.

March 20th through April 16th

Cherry Blossom Guided Tours with Pedego Electric Bikes Alexandria

Departures at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on weekends; by appointment on weekdays

Admission: $69 per bike ($10 for passenger riders on cargo or tandem bikes)

Pedego Alexandria

210 North Lee Street

571-312-5168

pedegoalexandria.com

Join a three-hour guided tour from Old Town Alexandria to the cherry blossoms, including a ride through the blossoms around East Potomac Park. The views of the blossoms from a Pedego are fantastic, and you don’t have to fight traffic or find a place to park downtown. Tours will run as long as there are blooms on the cherry blossom trees. Group tour sizes will be limited. Must be at least 14 years old to ride alone. Weekend tours fill up quickly, so contact Pedego early to make your reservations. Call 571-312-5168 or email info@pedegoalexandria.com.

April 14th

The Late Shift Art Night: Cherry Blossom Jubilee at the Torpedo Factory Art Center

7 to 10 p.m.

Admission: Free

Torpedo Factory Art Center

105 North Union Street

703-746-4590

torpedofactory.org

In partnership with the National Cherry Blossom Festival, Torpedo Factory Art Center invites visitors to explore the celebrated cherry blossoms through art and art activations. Visitors will enjoy art demonstrations, music and interactive activities among three floors of open studios and galleries.

Share this: Email

LinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook

