Happy “Hair” Days Are Here Again….

By Kimberly Putens

As if the cold, blustery weather of winter isn’t enough to make most of us want to crawl under our covers and not come out until spring, the havoc it wreaks on our hair is, well, hair-raising. Static electricity, moisture depletion, and not-so-nice texture can make for very bad hair days.

To combat the winter hair blues, its best, in theory, to start in the fall before the winter blast hits. Developing a strategy of move frequent trims and treatments in the fall will ensure smooth sailing into winter. The best strategy is to whack off those dead ends in the fall so that the hair has a fighting chance by starting off healthy.

Like most of us, that’s all well and good, in theory. So, what to do? First off, it’s never too late to get your hair trimmed. So, book an appointment with your stylist to get your ends trimmed and looking healthy again. That in and of itself will instantly give the hair a boost because dryness starts at the ends.

Other things to consider are avoiding and repairing the dryness that winter brings upon our hair. Most of us know that the dryness outside can cause dryness to our hair, but it’s also the dryness inside that exacerbates the problem. Going from the cold, dry climate of the outside to the warm, dry climate of the inside puts a lot of stress on the hair.

One strategy for keeping hair looking good starts with a hat. Yes, a hat. We all know how keeping our head covered is key to keeping warmth in our bodies; the same is true about maintaining moisture levels within your hair. Wearing a hat to prevent split ends and breakage is tantamount to wearing gloves to keep your hands from becoming dry and chapped.

It’s important to switch our hair routines in the winter. Moisture rich shampoos and conditioners are a must to keep winter hair from becoming blah. Consider also performing a deep moisture treatment to the hair once a week. Simply smooth on a hair treatment or hair masque and cover with a warm towel. Allow the treatment or masque to work its magic for 15 minutes, then rinse. Doing these weekly treatments will help keep hair healthy, prevent breakage and split ends, and eliminate static electricity.

Another best treatment for the hair in the winter is to avoid heat styling. Yes, just say no to the blow dryer and flat iron. Allowing the hair to dry naturally is the best course of action. However, for many of us, that’s not always practical for fear that our hair would turn to icicles as we rush out the door in the mornings. So, thank goodness for alternatives. A few things to try – leave in conditioners or heat protectant styling products. Instead of using gels and mousses, which do nothing to replenish moisture in the hair, try hair creams or products made specifically to protect the hair from heat styling. Many of these products come in the form of silicone drops or sprays. Some are creams juiced up with jojoba oil or olive oil. Spread these gems on your hair before you heat style. And, when the opportunity arises, try allowing the hair to dry naturally to give it a break.

Finally, good hair also starts from within, just like good skin, good nails, and good teeth. What we put into our bodies can also affect the health of our hair. Low carb diets are often associated with drier hair. Eating a well-balanced diet of fruits, vegetables, carbs and good fats all contribute to the well-being of your hair. And, let’s not underestimate the importance of drinking plenty of fluids.

Try applying these strategies and say hello to Happy “Hair” Days!

Share this: Email

LinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook

