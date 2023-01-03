January 2023 Events & Farmers Markets

Through the 8th

“The Golden Age of Toys” Exhibit

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission: $

Lee-Fendall House Museum & Garden

614 Oronoco Street

703-548-1789

leefendallhouse.org

Join Lee-Fendall House Museum for this special holiday exhibit and venture into the golden age of toys from 1870 to 1920. Learn how toy production was perfected in the era when Christmas first became associated with toys and gift-giving and explore some highlights from the Lee-Fendall collection. The exhibit is free with general admission.

7th – February 26th

Ice Skating at Cameron Run

Saturdays and Sundays

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission: $

4001 Eisenhower Avenue

703-760-0767

cameroniceandlights.com

It just wouldn’t be winter without outdoor ice skating. Grab your hat and scarf and head to Cameron Run Regional Park for an afternoon of ice-skating bliss. Ice skating reservations are required. Tickets are on sale now.

ABOUT ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA

Named a Top 3 Best Small City in the U.S. in 2021 by the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards and one of the South’s Best Cities on the Rise 2022 by Southern Living, Alexandria hums with a cosmopolitan feel and a walkable lifestyle—a welcoming weekend escape next to our nation’s capital. Founded in 1749, Old Town Alexandria is the nation’s third oldest locally designated historic district, boasting more than 200 independent restaurants and boutiques alongside intimate historic museums and new happenings at the waterfront. At the heart of it all is bustling King Street, a walkable mile recognized as one of the “Great Streets” of America. Walk in the footsteps of George Washington and America’s Founding Fathers while learning about Black history and African American change-makers that have shaped the history of Alexandria and the U.S.

Connect with us!

Web: VisitAlexandriaVA.com

Blog: Blog.VisitAlexandriaVA.com

Facebook: Facebook.com/VisitAlexandriaVA

Twitter: Twitter.com/AlexandriaVA

Instagram: Instagram.com/VisitAlexVA

Hashtags: #visitALX

Share this: Email

LinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook

