Great Eats at Good Prices – January Restaurant Week Is Back!

We are pretty sure the majority of our local readers are familiar with the ins and outs of a “Restaurant Week” since we have several of them during the year in the DMV and it appears that Alexandria is starting off with the first one of the New Year starting on the 20th and running through the 29th!

In actuality, it is 10 days (including 2 weekends) of over 70 eateries in Alexandria offering great eats at good prices. The number of participating restaurants has grown exponentially over the years and they are as varied as the cuisine they serve. There is something for every palate.

Restaurant Week showcases the inventiveness of local chefs throughout the city. In addition to the popular Old Town section, eateries located throughout neighborhoods in Del Ray, Carlyle, Eisenhower and the West End will offer a $25, $35 or $45 prix fixe dinner for one. Special menus will be available for in-person dining at participating restaurants with many having heated outdoor dining options.

We have highlighted offerings from some of our favorite participating restaurants in this writing and encourage you all to try them out. We are looking forward to experiencing some “new to us” establishments during this promotion as well. We tend to get stuck in a continual loop of our favorites but it is always good to step outside of the box. Guests can browse a list of participating restaurants on AlexandriaRestaurantWeek.com. Stay tuned for a digital flip-book of menus at participating restaurants that will be available on the Restaurant Week site early this month.

Bastille Brasserie & Bar

$45 Dinner for One Person

Bastille is an award winning brasserie and wine bar, offering guests a contemporary spin on French cuisine, in a sophisticated yet comfortable atmosphere. Chefs Christophe and Michelle Poteaux’s creations are sparked by the use of seasonal, locally sourced and farm fresh ingredients. With an expansive wine list, unique draught and bottled beer selections plus creative cocktails, Bastille has a little something for everyone.

Chadwick’s of Old Town

$35 Dinner for One Person

Serving classic American cuisine. Best brunch in Old Town, Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Kitchen open ’til 1 a.m. every night. Family friendly.

Daniel O’Connell’s Irish Restaurant & Pub

$45 Dinner for One Person

Daniel O’Connell’s Irish Restaurant and Pub is a modern Irish restaurant in an ancient Irish setting. Our expert culinary team invite you to join us and embark your taste buds on an exciting journey through new age Ireland. Our surroundings say it all; four bars with an average age of 240 years young. So sink into our comfortable seating, be served by our professional and welcoming staff, and enjoy good drink, good food and good times!

Murphy’s Grand Irish Pub

$25 Dinner for One Person

Murphy’s Irish Pub is a traditional Irish restaurant offering a warm and friendly dining experience for all. We strive to bring the flavors and cuisine of Ireland with Irish flair to each and every guest that passes through our doors. Offering live entertainment seven nights a week and the best Irish happy hour in town.

RT’s Restaurant

$35 Dinner for One Person

RT’s Restaurant is Alexandria’s renowned neighborhood restaurant for over 31 years, featuring fresh seafood, creole and Cajun specialties.

The Warehouse

$35 Dinner for One Person

Located in the heart of Old Town Alexandria, The Warehouse is one of the area’s most popular restaurants specializing in prime aged steaks and fresh seafood. The superb food is served in a casual but elegant atmosphere that features caricatures of the local gentry on the walls of the historic building. Enjoy our Steak “Pontchartrain” or famous all lump crab cakes. Don’t miss our very popular Sunday brunch and be sure to enjoy a drink at our antique mahogany bar!

Addresses and contact information are available in the Dining Guide in this section.

