The Eastport Yacht Club Lights Parade Celebrates 40 Years!

By Cheryl Lecourt

The 40th Anniversary of Eastport Yacht Club Lights Parade presented by the Long & Foster Real Estate Eastport Office is an event you won’t want to miss. On Saturday December 10th, Annapolis will be celebrating a momentous anniversary of one of its signature events, the Eastport Yacht Club Lights Parade. This much imitated statewide award winning event draws people from all over the region to Annapolis city dock, waterfront area restaurants, watering holes, hotels, homes, offices and Eastport’s street end parks.

The event kicks off at 6 pm in Annapolis Harbor, and runs until 8pm. Anywhere from 40 to 50 uniquely lighted yachts will suddenly appear out of the dark, and parade up Spa Creek and Ego Alley providing a dazzling visual holiday light experience.

Music, singing, and visual surprises are part of the event. The air is electric, and you will want to be part of the excitement. Come early in the afternoon and wander around City Dock and see many of the yachts in the process of decorating for the evening parade. Two fleets participate and switch places mid-event: one circling in front of Eastport Yacht Club, City Dock and the Naval Academy Seawall, the other circles the length of Spa Creek, inside the bridge.

Serving as Diamond title sponsor for the Lights Parade for the third year in a row is the Long & Foster Real Estate Eastport Office. A choice viewing spot is on the bridge near their office.

Parking and shuttle buses will be provided from the Naval Academy Stadium on Rowe Boulevard and West Street garages. To get up to date information on parking, shuttle buses, viewing spots and more check out the www.eastportyc.or/lights-parade and the city website www.Annapolis.gov

