Fishing for Holiday Gifts

By Steve Chaconas

Shopping for anglers is frustrating. For people on the receiving end, there’s a guaranteed stint in return lines! Choose gifts for on and off the water! Quality, comfort, and durability in a variety of enhanced materials make for long lasting gifts.

In 1897 people were tough and clothes were tougher. Filson became legendary to outdoor enthusiasts. Filson’s Lightweight Alaskan Guide Shirt, a multi-seasonal heavyweight, is comfortable with plenty of room for outdoors activities. Midweight 5-oz. cotton twill allows comfortable airflow during activities. Prewashed for shrinkage control, Filson’s Alaskan Guide Shirt feels broken in. Gusseted chest button-close flap pockets are secure. Perfectly placed pleats provide comfort and function. filson.com

Give the boot to someone. Comfort and quality are sewn into Tecovas timeless Western footwear, clothing, and leather goods. Better quality and half the price of similar top-quality boots, Tecovas cuts retailer markups with direct-to-consumer pricing. Artisan teams in León, Mexico take over 200 steps by hand making a single boot, sitting on stacked leather heels with rubber end caps. Gift the right pair of boots to suit his or her style or color. They’ll look taller, feel taller and find comfort in their new favorite ultra-soft, hand-burnished calfskin, bovine, or goat leather boots. tecovas.com

Fish are wet, you shouldn’t be. For 45 years, Gill has been perfecting outdoors gear for on and off the water. Features and function abound in 2 layers with Gill’s Aspect waterproof and breathable lightweight jacket. A soft touch mesh lining wicks moisture away. A unique hood adjusts securely for boat rides. A fastener pulls the hood away for better views. Gill’s 2-way Vortex Hood Technology streams airflow to keep the hood in place with ventilation. Covered zippers, double cuffs and a shock cord hem seal the deal. Three outside pockets stay dry. No excuse fishing with Gill’s Aspect jacket. gillfishing.com

In 1992, the FBI chose 5.11 Tactical® for training pants. More extensive 5.11 law enforcement gear was developed in 2003. The 5.11 Stratos Full Zip jacket, intended as a cold weather mid-layer, looks good enough to stand alone! Anti-odor and durable blended polyester and elastane make Stratos a functional light jacket for outdoors activities. Working up a sweat, Stratos wicks heat-robbing moisture away from skin. A chin guard protects from the closure zipper. Roomy raglan sleeves enhance movement. Brushed tricot-lined collar reduces rough necks. 511tactical.com.

Sitka’s backcountry background bridges technology gaps in fabric and construction with a performance perspective. Hunting for pants, Sitka’s Harvester Pant is a rugged and comfortable everyday pant. Cotton with a touch of spandex provides stretch for working comfort. A real fifth pocket is deep enough for a knife or hunting tools. Additional secure leg pocket zips valuables and stows big need items. Tough Sitka Harvester Pants’ five pockets outperform jeans. For perfect outdoors gifts, visit sitkagear.com

Performance interlock fleece hoodies with species specific Fishouflage camo pattern, create unique performance casualwear gifts. Fishouflage’s Cool Mornings soft brushed interior hoodie features: advanced moisture-wicking for dryness, anti-microbial treatments for freshness, UPF40+ ratings for sun protection. Raglan sleeves provide enhanced range of motion. Topped with a functional drawstring hood, Fishouflage’s Cool Mornings hoodie isn’t an old cotton pullover. fishouflage.com

Nothing feels better than merino wool, naturally providing warmth, breathability, and comfort. Minus33 adds durability with wool/nylon yarn technology. Specializing in base layers, socks, headwear, and other apparel, Minus33 adds micro weight Woolverino, a 1/4 Zip breathable hoodie as a layer or sun protecting stand alone. Out of view low profile thumbholes facilitate layering up. Chest pocket stows snacks, keys, or cash. Minus33 Merino Wool fabric is comfortable for any outdoor activity, hot, cool, wet, or dry. Durable and comfortable Minus33 Merino Wool fingerless gloves are great for fishing, hunting, biking, and even yard work, wicking away moisture in a glove that stretches for comfort and fit. minus33.com

The sharpest knife in the pocket since 1939, all-American Gerber products are carried by hunters, soldiers, and tradesmen. A great pocketknife doesn’t just do the job but feels good to use. Slimsada is a workhorse with an oversized thumbhole providing one-hand smooth opening, accomplished with Gerber’s B.O.S.S. Tech ball bearing system. Comfortable in hand, you won’t lose your grip with micarta handle scales. The Slimsada is backed by Gerber’s Guarantee, offering a limited lifetime warranty. gerbergear.com

Batteries operating trolling motors, electronics, livewells and firing up outboards can come up short. Power-Pole’s CHARGE Marine Power Management Station keeps batteries ready to perform as a traditional charger, charge-on-the-run, and emergency start system, in a compact and easy to install unit. CHARGE reserves power to crank outboards. CHARGE juices boaters and every battery. power-pole.com

Nothing lasts longer or charges faster than made in America DEKA AGM deep cycle batteries. DEKAs withstand rough water, trailering vibration, and hold up without spilling or leaking in any weather. Santa brings piece of mind with DEKA batteries. eastpennmanufacturing.com

Gift certificates from online, catalog and brick and mortar stores supply outdoors gifts. But the best gift is time on the water. Find a buddy, spouse and especially a child, and go fish!

Potomac River Bassing in DECEMBER

Target hard cover near drops as fish head into winter holes. Downsize to GAMMA 6-pound test Edge fluorocarbon as a main line or leader with 10-pound test GAMMA Torque braid on spinning reels.

Drop shot, shaky head, and split shot with Mustad 1/0 Mega Bite hooks along with 3/16-ounce Water Gremlin BullShot weights. Use 3” avocado stingray grubs on ¼ ounce jigs. Break out hair jigs with matching chunks. Use slow horizontal presentations. Soak soft plastics and jigs in bait spray.

Try ½ ounce Silver Buddy lures: silver when sunny, gold when cloudy, on 10-pound test GAMMA EDGE on rods with tip flex for casting and hook-setting backbone.

Flat-sided cranks on 10-pound test EDGE work along warmed surfaces. Shad patterns in clearer water or sunny days, craw otherwise. When water reaches 50, try suspending jerkbaits

Author Capt. Steve Chaconas is a Potomac bass fishing guide & freelance writer. Potomac River reports: nationalbass.com. YouTube channel NationalBassGuide.

