Alexandria Film Festival Celebrates It’s Sweet Sixteen
|By Dana Sanders
|This year’s Alexandria Film Festival – our 16th! — has a line-up of more than 50 films including 14 with premiere status. The premieres – East Coast, DC Metro Area, Virginia – are programmed across 13 showcases consisting of two or more films per showcase. Films will be screened in person at AMC Hoffman Center 22 on November 11th and 12th. On November 13th, the festival offers a day of family friendly, free cinema at The Lyceum in Old Town Alexandria. Below are just two of the festival’s multi-film showcases scheduled for Friday, November 11th; the links provide more information about the films and tickets:
|SHOWCASE: “THE AMERICAN EXPERIENCE”
Friday, November 11th – 12:00 PM EST at AMC Hoffman 22
For more information, trailers, and tickets go to: alexfilmfest.eventive.org/schedule/633a6241e0aa1000bc7bea08
|THE AMERICAN EXPERIENCE showcase films include:
What’s The Mark? – Through the lens of an actress unintentionally involved in a controversial commercial, What’s The Mark? explores the power of media and advertisements in influencing public opinion and the perpetuation of stereotypes and its effects.
One Pint at a Time – Craft beer generates tens of billions of dollars annually for the US economy. Despite beer’s Egyptian and African heritage, these traditions have been mostly forgotten and are rarely found in American brewing culture. Today, Black-owned breweries make up less than 1% of the nearly 9,000 breweries in operation. Eager to shift the historical perception of who makes and drinks beer, Black brewers, brand owners and influencers across the country are reshaping the craft beer industry and the future of America’s favorite adult beverage.
The Sun Rises in the East – The Sun Rises in The East chronicles the birth, rise and legacy of The East, a pan-African cultural organization founded in 1969 by teens and young adults in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn.
|SHOWCASE: “LOVE & DESIRE”
Friday, November 11th – 7:00 PM EST, AMC Hoffman 22.
For more information, trailers, and tickets go to:
|LOVE AND DESIRE showcase films include:
Meteoric – When two couples simultaneously discover a meteorite landing site, the claim to the celestial object becomes a battle of wits, gender, and a declaration of true desire.
A Lone Star Love David, an Irish National, makes his new home in Austin, Texas with the help of a social media android named Viva. When he meets Texas Native, Layla, he must choose between his synthetic companion and a lone star love.
Just Let Me Go – Ricardo and Ana are a couple chosen to be the subject of a documentary about relationships. For 15 days, they, as well as their friends, family and colleagues, making a recap of their relationship. What nobody knows is that Ricardo wants to leave Ana, but hasn’t had the courage to do so. The documentary forces him to face this reality and, in his search for answers, he involves three very close friends who share different views about their relationship and what he should do. With each conversation, he becomes even more confused.
Passcode – A freelance software developer discovers he holds a fortune in cryptocurrency on a hard drive. To his dismay, he cannot remember his crypto passcode, and so he sets off to find it in this Kafka-esque dark comedy set in Washington D.C.
|The above are just a few of the 2022 festival’s films! For tickets and information about the Alexandria Film Festival, log on to alexfilmfest.com.
See you there!
About the Author: Dara Sanders is the Chairperson of the Alexandria Film Festival. This content is copywritten by the AFF and used with permission. The Alexandria Film Festival brings diverse films created by independent filmmakers to the city of Alexandria each November. In 2021, the festival expanded by streaming films monthly, creating a movie buff club, and launching a newsletter. The AFF is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization supported by a grant from the Alexandria Commission for the Arts, as well as the generosity of volunteers, numerous individual and corporate sponsors.