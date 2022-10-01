October in Luckettsland

By Doug Fabbioli

That autumn feel is in the air! The harvesting of the crops, the cool evenings, and the changing leaves all help to create a season that makes our Virginia countryside an iconic setting for a fall experience.

Out here in Lucketts, just north of Leesburg, October seems to be our busiest month of the year. I refer to Lucketts as Luckettsland: “From the merge to the bridge, and from the river to the Ridge.” We have fabulous farm stands throughout the year but fall brings out more of the color, produce and decor that you can take home. Apples and apple cider, pumpkins, gourds, mums, and cornstalks all help to give that seasonal feel to our region and home. The autumn leaves on the hillsides highlight feel of the season. Our antiques stores have truly put us on the map, and the themes of each vendor or venue show each one’s creativity and personality. Hopefully that inspires your own creative drive to bring home some decor, the hand-crafted plant stand and the plant that goes with it. The produce for your meal and the fruit for the homemade applesauce you used to make with grandma are here in Luckettsland for you to experience and bring home.

One of our attractions here in Lucketts is Temple Hall Farm Park. This is a great venue for the kids as it has a play land element along with a bit of education. They have a variety of farm animals as well as farm activities specific for the month of October. Pumpkin picking, hayrides and more will make help to make some great memories for the kids as well as for the adults.

October has been Virginia Wine Month for as long as I can remember. Because the wineries are farms that need certain types of land to grow grapes, they are naturally picturesque and often established in the rolling hillsides. The wineries are harvesting their grapes at this time, so your chances of seeing some grape picking or processing is much greater this month. If you really want to get in on the “making” part of the wine, call your winery ahead of time and see if they can accommodate. During the week is usually a better time for this as many of the smaller wineries are coordinating space and staffing on the weekends for customers. Some wineries will offer special tastings or events in order to take advantage of this month. We certainly hope you will support us this month by bringing home an extra bottle or two for holiday events and for sharing with friends.

Here are just a handful of the spots to enjoy the autumn experience in Lucketts:

Vanish Brewery (www.vanishbeer.com)

Barnhouse Brewery (www.barnhousebrewery.com)

The Old Lucketts Store (www.luckettstore.com)

Brossman’s Family Farm (www. brossmansfarm.com)

Farmer John’s Market (www.virginia.org/listing/farmer-johns-wayside-fruit-and- vegetable-market/11691/)

Hope Flower Farm and Winery (www. hopeflowerfarm.com)

Loudounberry Farm Stand (www.loudounberry.com)

Roots 657 (www.roots657.com)

The Cottage (www.lucketts cottage.com)

On a Whim (www.facebook.com/pinksilo/)

Rust and Feathers (www. rustandfeathers.com)

Fabbioli Cellars (www.fabbioliwines.com)

The Vineyards and Winery at Lost Creek (www.lostcreekwinery.com)

Hidden Brook Winery (www.hiddenbrookwinery.com)

EagleTree Vineyards (www.eagletreevineyards.com)

Bleu Frog Vineyard (www. bleufrogvineyards.com)

Temple Hall Farm (www.novaparks.com/parks/temple-hall-farm-regional-park)

There are many more places to explore, so make a day of it—or a weekend! Our businesses are here to offer our products and experiences for you and your family, and this is the time of year when we really shine. Enjoy the visit!

