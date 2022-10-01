Keep An Eye Out for Mary’s Wings

By Lani Gering

We normally dedicate this space to profiling a small business that is located in our distribution area. This month, however, we thought it would be prudent to highlight a “local” event that a “national” foundation has been hosting in Alexandria for the last 7 years.

As we all know, October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. While we all agree that every month should be “awareness” months for all diseases, it is good to bring awareness to the top of the list once a year for this cancer that has affected millions of people over the years.

The National Breast Center Foundation, located here in Alexandria – whose mission is to improve the lives of women by removing barriers that prevent them from getting proper screening, diagnosis, treatment and education about breast cancer regardless of income and availability to insurance – is hosting their 7th Annual “Walk to Bust Cancer” on Sunday, October 23rd.

Leading up to the walk, the foundation will be partnering with several Alexandria shops, restaurants, exercise studios, and more to promote the walk and Breast Cancer Awareness month. A pair of giant angel wings, now a known symbol of the Walk to Bust Cancer, will be traveling to different locations throughout Alexandria, where people can take photos, tag on Instagram and Facebook, register for the walk, and learn more about breast cancer risks and genetic testing. In honor of long-time Walk to Bust Cancer Committee member and creator of the Angel Wings, Mary Edwards, the wings are now named the Mary’s Wings. Edwards, who passed in January, had said “The wings allow people to honor those who have lost their battles but also represent those being lifted up and supported as they fight along their journey.”

The October 23rd walk provides an important opportunity for our community to join in raising funds for breast cancer screening and treatment, celebrating survivorship, honoring those we have lost, and lifting up and supporting those currently undergoing treatment. The family-oriented event will include inspirational dances, mindful meditation, exercise warm-ups and cool downs.

“The list of women waiting for screening mammograms continues to grow. The longer they remain on that list, the greater the risk of later stage detection and decreased survival,” said Dr. David Weintritt, Founder of the National Breast Center and Foundation. “We all know someone – a family member, neighbor, co-worker, or friend – who has been touched by breast cancer. This is a global problem, and we are committed to make a difference starting right here in our own community,” he added. “Thanks to the support of our community, we have been able to assist over 150 women with more than 400 completed screenings, diagnostic exams and procedures.”

The Walk to Bust Cancer is the single biggest fundraiser each year for the National Breast Center Foundation. Martha Carucci, Executive Director of the Foundation, emphasized “the impact of the pandemic continues to hit our patients, as many women and men have lost their jobs and insurance coverage limiting proper screening and treatment for breast cancer. Funds raised with this year’s Walk to Bust Cancer will allow us to provide care that directly benefits our community during these unprecedented times.”

For more information about the walk, please go to www.walktobustcancer.org or email walktobustcancerhelp@gmail.com.

