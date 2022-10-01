Fall Is In Full Swing at National Harbor!

By Lani Gering

I love the month of October! I love fall and I love it that the holidays are just around the corner! I am so looking forward to getting out my sweaters and jeans and wearing the cool socks I have collected over the years with my boots. Don’t get me wrong, I do like keeping my tan as long as possible but I am over the 88 degree days!

It has been a little over two years since I moved back to Old Town and I still miss living in the Harbor, especially this time of the year! While the summer activities and concert series have come to an end there are still plenty of things to keep you busy here. The tourist traffic slows down, the weather tends to be cooler and the Gaylord is gearing up for the holidays.

If you are football fan, bring your chair or a blanket and sit in front of the big screen on the Plaza and take in the action on the weekends. The NCAA games air at 12 noon on Saturdays and NFL games at 1 pm on Sundays. The “Commanders” – I still can’t get used to calling the Redskins that – will definitely air and you can check the Harbor Facebook page for other games scheduled.

There is always something happening at the Capital Wheel and at the Flight Deck right beside it. October is a fantastic month to enjoy a spin around the Wheel and a beer or glass of wine on the Deck. This is probably one of my very favorite places here in the Harbor. It sits right on the water and is a fabulous place to people watch. It is a great location to frequent both during the day and at night. This time of year, the daytime will most likely provide a nice breeze and the evenings provide a nice view of the sunset on the shoreline of the Virginia side of the Potomac. As the weather cools off, this is the place to sit by a fire pit and contemplate the upcoming holiday season and the return of ICE@ at the Gaylord. The downside of this time of year is that the Deck is only open Fridays (4 pm-10pm), Saturdays (12 noon-10pm) and Sundays (12 noon-10pm). They have a great Fall for Fun package available that includes two tickets to The Capital Wheel, two beverages (cocktails, mocktails, beer, wine, hard seltzer or soda), two souvenir cups, plus two 6×8 photos, one 4×6 photo and a digital download to remember your experience. JUST $55, a value of $85! This package is only available Friday – Sunday during Flight Deck operating hours.

I would be remiss if I didn’t encourage you all to take a trek through the Conservatory at the MGM Grand Hotel this month as well. The fall decorations are sure to be stupendous. In fact, I have yet to make it over there to check them out this month so it is something I’m looking forward to as well. And while you are there, you might want to test your luck at a slot machine or two. Video Poker is my game!

Congratulations to our good friend and General Manager at Bond 45, John Edward, on his nomination by the Greater Washington Community Foundation for the “Emerging Leader of the Year 2022” award. John is the first Egyptian-American and also the first restaurateur to be nominated for this award. The winner will be announced at a ceremony at the MGM on November 10th. We wish him all of the luck in the world as he is very deserving of this honor.

October Events

22nd & 23rd

Taco, Beer & Tequila Festival

802 National Harbor Blvd

Southepointe Lot

Saturday 22nd – 11am – 6 pm

Sunday 23RD 11am – 5pm

Get your taco on at National Harbor during the Taco, Beer, & Tequila Festival! Enjoy all day tacos, unlimited beer and tequila samples as well as the guacamole pavilion.

30th

Harbor Halloween!

12:30 pm –3:00 pm

It’s our favorite day of the year, Harbor Halloween! Join us for an afternoon full of “spooktacular” fun for the whole family, including:

12:30 -2:30pm: Trick-or-Treating at select restaurants and retailers

1:00 – 2:30pm: Community Canopy activities

1:00pm: Halloween Movie On the Plaza Screen

2:30pm: Chef Pumpkin Carving Contest

2:45pm: Pet “Pawrade”

Share this: Email

LinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook

