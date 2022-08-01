Stay Cool My Friends!

By Lani Gering

Whewie….it was a hot damn (and not in the good way) July! I am sooooo hoping that August doesn’t follow suit. This ungodly hot weather really cuts into our sailing time and how am I supposed to maintain my golden tan if it’s too hot to soak in some sun? On the flip side…there are some “cool”, literally and figuratively, adult things to do inside some of my favorite places in the Harbor this month.

Let’s start with a nice cool beverage at the Belvedere Lounge accompanied by the Summer Laser Light and Fountain show in the Atrium of the Gaylord Resort. The whole Atrium comes alive with this spectacular, swashbuckling show! Guests and visitors will be amazed when they view this dazzling display of lights, fountains, lasers and more. After the show head up to the Replay Lounge on the rooftop for a Material Girl Frose, Under the Sea Margarita or a Caribbean Queen Pina Colada – their summer frozen drink collection! Don’t forget to check out Friday and Saturday Night Movies in the Atrium through September 5th as well!

Lots of “Hot Deals” taking place at the Capital Wheel this month. Enjoy a cold beverage in the air-conditioned comfort of a climate controlled gondola as you spin above the Harbor overlooking the Potomac from the Washington Monument to Mount Vernon. Just grab your beverage at the Flight Deck before you board and you are in business.

They are once again celebrating National Dog Day at the Wheel. I have to admit that the last place I want to take my dog is on a wheel ride or to a baseball game but….I get it…there are lots of you out there who are “on board” J with it. Here is a way to celebrate your favorite pooch on Friday, August 26th. Dogs ride free with the purchase of an adult ticket, then chill at Yappy Hour at the Flight Deck for special doggie treats for them and $5 draft beer and wine for you. Donate a can or bag of dog food and receive $5 off an adult ticket. (Limit two per transaction). See below for the aforementioned “hot deals”:

Golden Summer Package

2 Tickets to The Capital Wheel

2 Beverages, including cocktails, mocktails, beer, wine, hard seltzer or soda

2 Souvenir cups

2 6×8 photos

1 4×6 photo

Digital download

$55, value up to $85 – offer ends Aug. 15.

Take Flight Package

1 Ticket to The Capital Wheel

1 Beverage, including a cocktail, mocktail, beer, wine, hard seltzer or soda

1 Souvenir cup

$25, value up to $32 – offer ends Sept. 5

Magical Memories Package

2 Tickets to The Capital Wheel

2 6×8 photos

1 4×6 photo

Digital download

$40, value $55

Endless Golden Summer Package

2 Tickets to The Capital Wheel

2 Beverages, including cocktails, mocktail, beer, wine, hard seltzer or soda

2 Souvenir cups

2 6×8 photos

1 4×6 photo

Digital download

$55, value up to $85 – offer begins Aug. 16-Sept 5.

Double Seltzer Spin

2 Tickets to The Capital Wheel

Bucket of 5 White Claw Hard Seltzers

$45, value $70 – offer expires Sept. 5

All packages are valid for six months from the date of purchase. For more detailed information on these packages and more, check them out on Facebook, Instagram or online at thecapitalwheel.com

Obviously, in addition to the inside adventures previously mentioned, many outdoor activities take place weekly as weather permits. Fitness classes, the Sunset Concert Series, Date and Family Night movies on the Plaza, etc. For a current listing of days and times for each check out www.nationlharbor.com or search for National Harbor on Facebook.

Stay Cool……

Kid Stuff on Kids Days

National Harbor celebrates summer with an ongoing Kids Day every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at the waterfront plaza stage (150 National Plaza.) The fun Thursday mornings continue through August 25.

Activities rotate and include crafts with Maryland National Capital Park and Planning Commission’s Art on a Roll Van, meet and greet with the Prince George’s County Police Department and the Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department and interactive story time with the Prince George’s County Memorial Library System. Interactive story time takes place on August 11th and 25th.

The Capital Wheel features a special “Kids Day” as well. Receive a free kid’s ticket with the purchase of an adult ticket on Kids Days. Parents can extend the fun of the morning’s activities with a spin.

For more information on Kid’s Day: www.nationalharbor.com/events/annual-events/summer/kids-day-on-the-plaza/.

