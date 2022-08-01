On the Road

Longtime Alexandrians and Old Town Crier readers David and Laurie Norcrosse took the July copy with them on their latest trek up north. Little did they know it would turn into an impromptu Family Affair. Both David’s father’s parents and mother’s parents starting going to Loon Lake in Rangeley Maine in the early 1920’s. His mother and father met there, eventually married and produced David. The Norcrosse’s in this picture are the result of that meeting one hundred years later. Two spouses (and a significant other) with four grandchildren. Laurie is pictured in the center with the OTC in hand and David is to her right. This photo was taken about ten miles from Loon Lake on Mooselookmeguntic Lake. (Yes…..that is an actual lake!)

If you would like to see your photo featured in this space, grab a copy of the OTC, pack it in your bag and take it on your next adventure. Snap a few photos of you or whomever you choose reading the issue and send it/them to office@oldtowncrier.com with information for the caption and a return address so we can send you a hard copy. You photo will appear online and on our Facebook page as well.

