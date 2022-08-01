Izalia Laser Hair Removal & Rejuvenation Spa – Obsessed With Doing It Right!

By Lani Gering

Annette Antonelli opened Izalia in the 100 block of North Columbus Street in Old Town Alexandria 16 years ago and has been growing the business ever since. She moved the Spa to its current location at 114 South Patrick Street in 2008 and became the OTC’s next door neighbor. That is when we met this crazy creative girl with the fantastic imagination! While we moved from South Patrick about 7 years ago, we have stayed in touch and watched her business blossom. It has been 12 years since we profiled Izalia and we thought it would be good to circle back.

To be honest, I had no idea how many men and women there are out there that are plagued with excessive hair until I met Annette. All I could think of at first was Steve Carell and the chest waxing scene in 40 Year Old Virgin! Yikes! Laser hair removal, however, requires more than one treatment and from all appearances doesn’t involve a lot of pain and is a more permanent solution to getting rid of unwanted hair.

The spa interior is very inviting and care has been taken to make clients feel at ease and feel confident in the professionalism of the staff. Izalia uses the latest in technology with their aesthetic energy devices and sets itself apart from other laser spas in that they GUARANTEE their results as long as clients follow the prescribed requirements for prepping for treatments and follow-up. This is a lifetime guarantee. If, after the prescribed 8 treatments, you have hair that returns they will treat it for free. Antonelli is literally obsessed with “doing it right” and Izalia is the only laser hair removal entity in the area to make this offer.

The following information was garnered from Izalia’s informative website izalia.com:

“At your first visit to the spa we carefully explain how laser hair removal works, teach the 5 golden rules of effective treatments, and answer all of your questions. You will learn for yourself that we are passionate about providing you the very best results.

Laser Hair Removal is a safe and effective way for patients with all skin types to enjoy smooth, hair-free skin without the need for pesky razors, expensive waxing or painful creams. Treatments are done in a short, in-office session and require absolutely zero downtime. Izalia Laser Hair Removal & Rejuvenation Spa uses the most advanced laser technologies to maximize comfort while achieving an optimal outcome.

The GentleMax Pro is a dual wavelength (both Alexandrite and YAG) laser device that allows us to precisely target the base of hair follicles. Laser energy delivered to hair while in an active growth stage, ruptures the root, causing it and its hair to die. Most people have 5-8 cycles within the 3 stages of hair growth, so 5-8 treatments are necessary to kill all existing hair. Laser Hair Removal does not prevent new hair growth.”

In addition to hair removal, the following services are offered at Izalia:

Sublative™ Skin Rejuvenation delivers bipolar radio frequency (RF) technology through a hand piece equipped with multi-electrode pins. The thermal damage vaporizes the topmost layer of the epidermis while the electrode pins create tiny micro-injuries just below the surface of the skin. These treatments are typically done on the face, neck, hands, and chest. The procedure can be customized to treat even the most sensitive areas such as under the eyes or around the lips. Treatments are safe and effective for all skin types including dark tones.

Sun Spot Removal – Men and women who are bothered by sun spots, brown spots, or other pigmentation problems can benefit from non-invasive laser treatments with the GentleMax Pro. Sun spot removal is a simple in-office procedure. Treatments are long-lasting and many patients only need one session to achieve an optimal outcome.

I had the Sublative Rejuvination treatments about 6 years or so ago – I was 62 at the time – and I can attest to the fact that my skin was much improved afterward. Full disclosure….I had to psych myself up to get “zapped” but once you are settled in you are fine.

There are big things on the horizon for Annette and her team – she purchased the building at 214 South Payne Street earlier this spring and is in the process of gutting it and getting it prepped for the future home of Izalia. She is also embarking on a new retail venue – Lux Rox Luxury Home Décor Crystals & Gemstones – in conjunction with the spa. We are looking forward to see what her creative vision has for the new space. It is sure to be amazing.

Izalia is an award-winning Laser Spa and has 5-star ratings on both Google and Yelp! Follow them on Facebook, Instagram and every other social media outlet there is out there.

Izalia Laser Hair Removal & Rejuvenation Spa

114 South Patrick Street

Old Town Alexandria

703-549-0911

Izalia.co.

Share this: Email

LinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook

