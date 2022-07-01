Pets of the Month, Pets, Places, & Things

Pets of the Month

by oldtowncrier

By Gina Hardter

Brown

14–year-old Brown is always chill, no matter the temperatures.  This laid-back mastiff mix prefers to take it easy when the mercury soars, with a lot of time snoozing in bed – though he’s happy to join his human friends for a bout of snuggling.  Schedule time to meet Brown from his foster home by emailing Adopt@AlexandriaAnimals.org.

Honey

How does Honey stay cool?  By letting the summer breeze flap through her ears and keeping her smile bigger than the sun.  At 6 years old, this terrier mix keeps her brain busy learning new tricks in the cool of the A/C; she doesn’t need long walks in the sun.  Learn more about Honey by emailing Adopt@AlexandriaAnimals.org or calling 703.746.4774.

Carlie

Carlie’s got it made in the shade this summer.  Now all she needs is a family to call her own!  Carlie’s Summer Tips: When you get warm chasing all the toys, a nice roll on the grass is the best way to cool down.  Thanks for the advice, Carlie!  Meet Carlie by calling 703.746.4774 or emailing Adopt@AlexandriaAnimals.org.

0.00 avg. rating (0% score) - 0 votes