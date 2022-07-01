Pets of the Month

By Gina Hardter

Brown

14–year-old Brown is always chill, no matter the temperatures. This laid-back mastiff mix prefers to take it easy when the mercury soars, with a lot of time snoozing in bed – though he’s happy to join his human friends for a bout of snuggling. Schedule time to meet Brown from his foster home by emailing Adopt@AlexandriaAnimals.org.

Honey

How does Honey stay cool? By letting the summer breeze flap through her ears and keeping her smile bigger than the sun. At 6 years old, this terrier mix keeps her brain busy learning new tricks in the cool of the A/C; she doesn’t need long walks in the sun. Learn more about Honey by emailing Adopt@AlexandriaAnimals.org or calling 703.746.4774.

Carlie

Carlie’s got it made in the shade this summer. Now all she needs is a family to call her own! Carlie’s Summer Tips: When you get warm chasing all the toys, a nice roll on the grass is the best way to cool down. Thanks for the advice, Carlie! Meet Carlie by calling 703.746.4774 or emailing Adopt@AlexandriaAnimals.org.

