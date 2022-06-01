The Annual “Oh no, not another tie!” Column

By Steve Chaconas

Dude, don’t get Dad another tie! He might wear it…only when you’re in town or when you mention it. He really dreads having to tie one on for you! It’s Father’s Day, put a bit of thought into gifts for the guy who was always thinking of you! Let Dad know he’s legendary.

Long pants or shorts? Back Country’s Stoic Zip-Off pants perform during cool hikes up mountains and warmer jogs down. Comfort and performance are achieved with a breathable, quick dry poly spandex blend with 4 way freedom of movement stretch. Moisture just drips away with the DWR treatment. Zipped off, 5-inch shorts have a leg up on comfort. Closing the leg bottom is a cinch. For a perfect fit, use the integrated belt. backcountry.com

No matter the activity, Sitka’s long sleeve Hanger Henley will become Dad’s all around favorite. Comfort meets design, with technologies like Insect Shield and Polygiene® Odor Control, prevent the outdoors from bugging Dad and keeping him smelling like a rose, no matter his activity. A quick-drying lightweight Polyester/Spandex blend provides comfort and stretch. Stylish 3 button design is built tough for comfort and performance. sitkagear.com

Take his favorite swim and hiking shorts, add polyester mesh draining pockets, and Dad will appreciate Filson’s Gline Canyon multi-use shorts. Nothing short about Gline Canyon’s 8 inch inseam. A no-rust plastic snap waist closure stays snug. Thigh cargo pocket, with a hidden key clip, zips for security. Practical clothing since the Gold Rush, Filson’s new Gline Canyon shorts are quick-drying, have an elastic waistband, and can be worn with a belt. filson.com

Keeping Dad cool and clean, Gill’s XPEL Tec Hoody blocks harmful sun rays with 50+ UV and a hood for maximum protection. Thumb loops keep the shirt over the wrist. The comfortable lightweight XPEL Tec Hoody wicks moisture away from skin and an exclusive plant-based fabric treatment amazingly repels water and other fluids. Seams are flatlocked to add comfort. This will be Dad’s favorite fishing shirt that he will also wear off the water. gillmarine.com

Nothing feels better than merino wool naturally providing warmth, breathability, and comfort. Sock it to Dad with Minus33 Mountain Heritage socks. Wool/nylon yarn technology creates a durable sock. A variety of heights and weights, 3 zones of elastic support, keep socks in place. Odor resistant wool with light heel and toe cushion are comfortable and long-lasting without unnecessary bulk. Sock top venting keeps feet cool. Minus33 socks will touch Dad’s sole. minus33.com

Protecting hands from the elements and the physical aspect of fishing, Dad needs comfortable gloves that allow him to tie knots and cast while keeping his grip with a sticky grip on the palm. Gill’s XPEL Tec Gloves repel water, are stain resistant, control odors, and have 50+ UV protection. Best of all, the easy on gloves also come off easily! gillmarine.com

One outdoor sports shoe fits like a glove. Chaco Z/1 Classics create customized fits with Z-shaped straps crossing to wrap feet with 360-degree adjustment. Non-marking Luvseat footbed supports with all day comfort with traction on wet or dry surfaces. Podiatrist approved! Outdoors or indoors, on road or trail, socks or no socks, Chaco’s Z/1 is durable, constructed of only 8 component parts, and fully repairable for long-term value. For over 30 years, Chaco’s iconic styling has never gone out of style. Help Dad take a load off his feet. Chacos.com

When dad camps out, some gear remains home. From setting up camp to pulling stakes, Gerber’s Stake Out camp 4.5 inch multi-tool makes happy campers. 11 tools serve distinct purposes for setting up camp, maintaining body and gear, cooking, and packing up. A carabiner clips to Dad’s belt, leaving more room for fishing gear. Gerber’s legendary blade seals the deal. Backed by 75 years of being carried by soldiers, hunters, and tradesmen, show Dad your gift is as sharp as him. gerbergear.com

Dads with bass boats know about the advantages of Power Pole Shallow Water anchors. Some are holding off on getting them because they might not fit into the garage. Not anymore! Hydrilla Gear ‘s Gen 2 tilt backet fits most boats and allows Power Poles to tilt forward, to fit under the garage door. The tilt brackets are high quality, powder coated, and fit perfectly. Dad can upgrade to 10 foot Power Poles too! Easy to install and deploy. hydrillagear.com

Another great gift idea is a gift certificate for a bass fishing trip on the Potomac River. No phones, emails, texts or meetings, dad can bring his buddy or favorite offspring. But remember, if you give it, dad will use it, wear it, or eat it…make a good choice so he won’t think of you when he’s in line returning it!

Potomac River Bassing in June

It’s topwater time.

Braid and CoPoly lines are best. Never fluorocarbon. It sinks! Gamma Torque 60-pound braid works well with walking baits and frogs on casting gear. A slightly softer rod works well with buzzbaits and toads. For spinning gear, drop to 20-pound test.

Instead of traditional skirts, thread buzz toads on buzzbaits. This helps baits stay on the surface and allows them to be slowly crawled over grass and other cover. Use stinger hooks!

For poppers, make long casts. At the beginning of the retrieve, pop baits with the rod tip up to prevent poppers from diving. As it gets closer, lower the rod, or baits will jump out of the water.

Another great post spawn bait is the jerkbait with a tail prop. Snap it down and let it slowly rise. The snap causes an erratic action, and the prop not only creates a disturbance on the dive, but also slows the rise of the bait.

Pitch tubes to wood, docks, and grass cover. Use 14-pound test Gamma Edge fluorocarbon line. Peg 3/16-ounce bullet weights. Watch for bites on the fall.

About the Author: Capt. Steve Chaconas is Potomac bass fishing guide. Potomac River reports: nationalbass.com. Book trips/purchase gift certificates: info@NationalBass.com.

