It’s Time to Go Green

By Genevieve LeFranc

After frigid winter temperatures, bulky wool sweaters, and the occasional snowfall, Spring can’t come soon enough. Temperatures are fluctuating and warmer weather is right around the corner, along with the arrival of bright, happy colors to incorporate into your dressing and grooming regime. From neons on the runway to bold prints and patterns, it’s time to ditch your neutrals and trusty makeup standbys for a punched up, colorful new look.

Emerald is a very harmonious hue on the cosmetic color wheel, and is therefore a universal color for all makeup lovers. The exotic hue dramatizes all eye colors—enhancing green eyes, compatible with blue eyes, emphasizing green undertones in hazel eyes, and richly intensifying brown eyes to make them appear deeper. Surprisingly enough, Emerald also works great as a cosmetic color trend because it complements peach, pink, ruby, and even deep eggplant purple, so your lipstick and blush options are just as versatile. And how chic is an unexpected little pop of green on your nails for Spring?

This deep, rich jewel tone is incredibly versatile because—believe it or not—it looks wonderful on nearly every complexion and is the perfect transition shade to take you into Spring. Many see this as a trendy hue and shy away from its boldness, but fear not! If you are hesitant, make this beautiful, saturated color a subtle accent instead of an in-your-face statement. If you’re bored with your look, take a walk on the wild side and add a sultry flair to eyes, nails, and even your beauty tools. For an updated, modern look that will add a healthy dose of color to your makeup regime, try these glittering Emerald-inspired products.

Sephora’s 3-In-1 Sharpener

This sleek, colorful sharpener is a must-have not only for its vibrant emerald color, but for its convenient, innovative egg shape, too. Adding this cute, high-quality little do-dad to your makeup bag will eliminate one of my biggest beauty pet peeves: spilled shavings that lead to black smudges and stains all over your products, tools and hands! This unique, durable design always stays closed and features three sharpeners (small, standard, and jumbo) so it’ll always gets the job done and tend to your collection of pencils. It even comes with a convenient little cleaning tool, all for only ten bucks.

Nars Duo Eyeshadow in Misfit

This long-wearing, crease-resistant, mini-mirrored compact features two uniquely paired eyeshadows in a dazzling color combination. The nude, ecru-shimmer color expertly coordinates with the sumptuous emerald-shimmer, and they can be worn together or alone for endless looks. Richly pigmented, this palette works wonders for both sheer application and building up layers of color for a more dramatic effect, or even doubled as eyeliner!

Black Ombré 5-Piece Nail Polish Set in Wave

Arguably the coolest new product for nail trends, this five-piece set of expertly curated colors takes the guesswork out of mastering an ombré manicure. The complementary tones take nails beyond plain, drab, and predictable and paints them with progressive colors, one for each nail. Prepare for an onslaught of compliments!

Make Up For Ever Smoky Lash Mascara in Green

So obviously an emerald mascara isn’t something you’ll whip out every day for the office, but for fearless gals who really want to give the emerald trend a go in a fun way, you’ve got to try this product. Unlike most just-for-fun colored mascaras, this product provides immediate curl, exceptional volume, infinite length, and intense pigment without a goopy consistency or odd smell. The dense brush penetrates deep into lash roots to ensure a complete coating of dazzling color, so try this look for your next girls’ night out—it’ll keep up with you and your friends all night long.

Tarte Skinny SmolderEYES Amazonian Clay Waterproof Liner in Emerald

This liner is perfect for creating a variety of looks from sultry cat eyes to doe-eyed, awakened looks, and the rich Emerald color is too much fun. Infused with nutrient-rich, multitasking, skin-balancing Amazonian clay, this emerald green liner is a great go-to for brown eyed girls who want to make their peepers pop. I love how easily the formula glides along lash lines for smooth, rich color definition, and the built-in smudger is great for softening your look. No matter how you choose to wear this versatile liner, the Amazonian clay will work around the clock to nourish delicate eyelid skin, improve elasticity and texture, and reduce surface oil, guaranteeing a smooth application and wear every time.

