Pets of the Month

Baxter

With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, 7 year old Baxter wants nothing more than a best friend (or two or three) with whom to snuggle. He may be a bit shy at first, but once he knows you’re his special match, it’s going to be a non-stop cuddle fest with this charming Rottweiler mix. Baxter’s adoption fees have already been pre-paid by a real sweetheart, so learn how to meet him in his foster home by emailing Adopt@AlexandriaAnimals.org.

Lil Bit & Nugget

Best friends Nugget and Lil Bit might already be the purr-fect pair, but they know you don’t need to stop with two when love is involved. 2 year old Lil Bit might be the one to make the first move, but 7-year-old Nugget will be soon to join in once he knows that you’re the valentine for him. A generous donor has already paid for their adoption fees, so learn how to meet them in foster care by contacting Adopt@AlexandriaAnimals.org.

Paper

Paper is the King of his Castle, and he is looking for his Queen…or a Prince or another King. Paper knows his new best friend is out there for him, and during this Valentine’s season, he is hoping to find them. Paper is a friendly fellow who’s been learning clicker training at the AWLA and can’t wait to show off his skills. His adoption fees have already been paid, so schedule time to meet him at AlexandriaAnimals.org/Adopt-By-Appointment.

