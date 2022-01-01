Pets of the Month January 2022

Chunky

2-year-old Chunky thinks he is in great shape, and we agree that this terrier mix is pretty close to perfect! Chunky is an active fellow who would love an adventurous, outgoing adult household where he could show off his skills and maybe even learn a few more. Visit AlexandriaAnimals.org/Adopt to learn more about Chunky.

Tessie

Startling tortoiseshell Tessie hasn’t let her beauty go to her head! She’s been spending her time in foster care learning all the best games (she’s nearly caught the laser beam) and even a few new tricks, like how to High Five. Tessie is currently in the care of one of the AWLA’s amazing fosters, but you can schedule time to meet her by emailing Adopt@AlexandriaAnimals.org or calling 703.746.4774 x2.

Addison & Carol

What’s better than one black-and-white polka dot rabbit? A pair of nearly identical bonded bunnies, and Addison and Carol have you covered. These 7-month-old siblings are the best of friends, but they can’t wait to welcome you to the Bun Club. Their adoption fees have been pre-paid by a generous donor, so schedule time to meet them today at AlexandriaAnimals.org/Adopt-By-Appointment.

