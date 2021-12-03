Publishers Notes

By Bob Tagert

This issue represents 34 years of bringing the stories “From the Bay to the Blue Ridge” to you readers. It all began here in Old Town Alexandria at the bar in Bullfeathers restaurant (now O,Connell’s). We shared our adventure with our friends at events like our annual Old Town Crier Cup sailboat races in Solomons, Maryland and our annual tent at the Virginia Gold Cup races in The Plains, Virginia. These were very good times that we all miss. Here’s looking to some new adventures next year.

As the expression goes…We made one more trip around the sun, and what a year it has been. The pandemic of COVID-19 wreaked havoc on our respective lives. Businesses suffered. We are still in recovery mode. I want to profoundly thank those advertisers who stayed the course with us as well as the ones who returned to support us when they got back on their feet. If it were not for those folks, I would not be writing this now, for there would be no Old Town Crier publication.

Once again, thanks to our steadfast advertisers and wonderful readers. Couldn’t do it without either. Speaking of steadfast advertisers, congratulations to Union Street Public House on their 35th Anniversary! If you haven’t stopped in there lately, treat yourself this month!

This issue is full of informative and entertaining content. I normally give you all a synopsis of what is inside but I am only allowed so many words for these notes…so keep turning those pages.

We would also like to pass on a get well to our writer Julie Reardon who has been with us since almost the beginning. Her From the Blue Ridge column has been part of our success. She has a rough road in front of her but is on the mend!

Wishing you all a very happy, healthy holiday season no matter how you celebrate!

Correction to November issue: In the Road Trip column last month about the new Blue Rock, I mentioned that Chef Bin Lu bought the property. The property was actually purchased by Nick Dowling. We apologize for any inconvenience this caused.

Share this: Email

LinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook

