Pets of the Month – December 2021

Butter

Who has the best smile, is a connoisseur of Fetch and doesn’t get bashful when you tell him he’s handsome? It’s Butter! This gorgeous 1-year-old never lets compliments go to his head because he can’t hear them. Butter is deaf, but he doesn’t let that stop him from learning all kinds of new tricks or enjoying a quality cuddle with his friends. Butter’s adoption fees have been pre-paid by Priority Automotive as part of the Home for the “Pawlidays” adoption event, so learn more about how to make this Butter’s best holiday ever at AlexandriaAnimals.org/Adopt.

Logan

Office assistant Logan at your service! This sweet senior is far from retirement and has taken up a side gig helping his foster human keep their home office organized and efficient – at least according to cat standards! Logan loves the company of his human friends almost as much as he loves tasty treats, and he can’t wait to find a home of his own to make himself comfortable with his new besties. Logan’s adoption fees have already been paid, so email adopt@alexandriaanimals.org or call 703.746.4774 to find out how to meet him from his foster home today.

Scissors

Don’t be fooled by his stylish ride! Scissors the guinea pig is a low-key, nonchalant fellow who’s just looking for the 3 Fs: friends, family and fruit (that’s his favorite snack). This 1-year-old is looking for a family to include him in all their activities, from movie night (he’s happy to share a blanket) to charades (he promises he won’t accidentally squeak the answer out loud). Scissors’ adoption fees have already been paid as part of the Home for the Pawlidays adoption event, sponsored by Priority Automotive, so schedule time to meet him at AlexandriaAnimals.org/Adopt.

