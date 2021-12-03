Celebrate Holidays at National Harbor

2 million lights over acres of entertainment

National Harbor celebrates Holidays at the Harbor nightly with a 54-foot tall tree at the Belvedere event space (adjacent to Bond 45, 149 Waterfront St.) and spectacular light show every half hour from sunset to 9 p.m. A fireworks display will take place every Saturday through Dec. 18 at 5:30 p.m.

The Christmas movie theme continues in the Waterfront District as National Harbor shows favorite Christmas movies on the outdoor, waterfront screen (150 National Plaza) starting at 2 p.m. on Sundays. Movies are as follows:

Dec. 5, The Year Without a Santa Claus*

Dec. 12, Elf*

Dec. 19, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation*

Jan. 2, It’s a Wonderful Life

*these movies are also part of Gaylord National’s I Love Christmas Movies experience.

In addition to the dazzling MGM National Harbor conservatory, with its splendid holiday display, MGM will also present Cirque Dreams Holidaze on Dec. 16-19—a family holiday spectacular that will delight all ages. This annual tradition wraps a whimsical, Broadway-style musical infused with contemporary circus artistry.

Young children will also enjoy Storytime on Saturdays at 2 p.m. on American Way when the Prince George’s County Library and Mahogany Books will take turns reading to children.

Free holiday hot chocolate will be available at various retailers on Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. through Jan. 2. Free cocoa mugs will be given out by select retailers with a purchase of $50 or more, while supplies last.

Toys for Tots will collect new, unwrapped toys for those in need on American Way on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. As a thank you for a donation, The Capital Wheel will hand out one ticket per family (valid on Dec. 4 only.)

In addition to great events and lots of holiday shopping options including 85 designer brands at Tanger Outlets and dozens of unique boutique shops and popular national brands in the Waterfront District and at MGM National Harbor, National Harbor also has great restaurants for dine in or carry out for holiday meals.

For more information about all of National Harbor’s holiday fun, visit www.NationalHarbor.com \hohoho .

Come to The Capital Wheel

for Mask-Free Photos with Santa This Holiday Season

Santa returns to The Capital Wheel weekends in December beginning December 4. Guests can pose for their holiday photos with Santa from 2-4pm each Saturday and Sunday including December 4, 5, 11, 12, 18 and 19. Photo packages are available. Flight Deck, the open-air waterfront lounge directly under The Capital Wheel, will be open weekends as well for seasonal beverages including hot chocolate, cider, wine or beer in insulated souvenir cups that can be taken on the gondolas to enjoy while taking in the festive views from 180-feet in the air.

No need to worry about the weather, Flight Deck is the perfect place to gather with friends and family to relax while taking in the fabulous view of the Potomac River surrounded by warm outdoor heaters and cozy fire pits. And, The Capital Wheel gondolas are completely enclosed, warmed to a comfy 72-degrees. Reservations are not necessary, gondolas are sanitized after each ride, and each party has their own private gondola.

The holidays are all about making memories and spreading cheer. Grab your favorite guy or gal and head down to National Harbor for a romance filled day of making memories, shopping and dining. The Capital Wheel and Flight Deck are offering a spectacularly-priced “Holidate to Remember” now through January 1, 2022 including two tickets, two beverages of choice, two insulated souvenir cups, Gold Photo Package and four hours of parking for only $50 plus tax. This $80 value package is available online or at the ticket booth for just $50 and can be redeemed during Flight Deck operating hours, weekends only.

Need a quick gift? The Capital Wheel is making shopping easy this year with the perfect stocking stuffer, two tickets, valid through December 31, 2022, for only $20, a $10 saving. Stocking Stuffer tickets can be purchased online only.

Make it a holiday to treasure with tons of fun and happy memories at The Capital Wheel, National Harbor.

To learn more about tickets, packages, events and parties at The Capital Wheel visit thecapitalwheel.com or call 301-842-8650. Gumdrop Tavern Holiday Pop-up Bar

Step into a gingerbread dream when you enter Gumdrop Tavern this holiday season at National Harbor! An immersive pop-up lounge made of candy décor, icing-lined walls, gingerbread accents and deliciously festive concoctions. From the creative cocktails that will delight like Christmas morning, to beer, wine and a smore’s kit for 4, this limited-time experience is holiday fun for everyone. Located in the former Tasting Room space at 137 Waterfront Street. Open Thursdays to Sundays until January 1st.

