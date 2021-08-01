Pets of the Month August 2021

Pets of the Month August

Aggie & Chloe

4-year-old pug mix Chloe and her best friend, 10-year-old hound mix Aggie, are best buds looking to find their family…together. But don’t worry, you won’t feel like a third wheel with this dynamic duo; they love their human friends and will be climbing all over themselves – and you – to see who can get the most snuggles! Learn more at AlexandriaAnimals.org/Adopt-By-Appointment.

Mickey

Looking for a little guy with a BIG personality? Look no further Mickey! This 9-year-old Chihuahua mix is technically a senior, but don’t let him hear you say that. He’s got a pep in his step that can only be matched by his cuddling capabilities. Lapdog alert! Learn more at AlexandriaAnimals.org/Adopt-By-Appointment.

Frankie

The award for best head tilts goes to…Frankie! At 70+ pounds, this American bulldog mix may seem like a tough guy, but we have it on good authority that he’s just a big marshmallow! He’s been working hard to lose over 20 pounds, and we think he’s looking pretty good. Frankie is currently enjoying a stay with one of the AWLA’s amazing foster families, so to learn more about Frankie and schedule time to meet him, please email adopt@alexandriaanimals.org or call 703.746.4774.

