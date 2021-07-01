Publishers Notes July 2021







This was a fun stop along the Blue Ridge Whiskey Wine Loop trek while doing the R&D for the Road Trip column. I can always take time for a glass of VA wine!

Here we are halfway through 2021 and the masks are beginning to disappear. It is amazing how many people I have met this past year that didn’t know I had a goatee. I guess these masks hid a lot of our personality. Not sure if that’s a good thing or a bad thing.

Lots of good content again this month. As more and more shops and restaurants return to full capacity we visited one of our favorite dining establishments…Bastille Brassiere & Wine Bar for the R&D on Dining Out. Bastille Day is this month after all. In A Bit of History Sarah Becker introduces us to Washington, D.C.’s newest memorial, the National World War I Memorial and President Woodrow Wilson. Lori Welch Brown welcomes us to the summer of 2021 in her Open Space column! In Personality Profile, Kathy Weiser introduces us to Uncle Sam. The Road Trip trek took us on a three day adventure as we explored the Blue Ridge Whiskey Wine Loop. There is a lot to see and do and staying overnight at either Shadow Mountain Escape or the Mimslyn Inn in Luray is a real treat. Scott Dickens takes us on a visual tour of Meteora, Greece in Take Photos/Leave Footprints while Matt Fitzsimmons keeps it local in his Grapevine column as he introduces us to Virginia’s newest wineries…all in Northern Virginia. As a special to Fitness/Health Section we explore the need to get vaccinated. Some good advice in this piece.

On Wednesday, June 23, we attended the retirement party for Lorraine Lloyd. Lorraine is longtime friend and was a dedicated employee of 20 years with VisitAlexandria aka the Alexandria Convention and Visitors Association. A true Old Town Alexandria gal, Lorraine knew the town well and put that knowledge to good use in the promotion of Alexandria. You can thank her for the popular annual Christmas Holiday Boat Parade. We wish her well.

Be sure to check out our calendar of events for July 4th events and Old Town Alexandria’s fireworks on Saturday, July 10 when Alexandria has her 272 Birthday Celebration. The celebration has been downsized this year and there won’t be any cake, but the fireworks will make up for that!

Have a safe 4th of July with family and friends – get out there and do something fun!

