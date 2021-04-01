by

By Debbie Evans

Skip the Beach and Hit the Harbor

Take a Ride on The Capital Wheel, the Carousel, Water Taxi or Floatboat 360 at National Harbor!

National Harbor is the perfect destination for a safe Spring Break. Fun seekers can skip the beach and enjoy a safe Spring Break at National Harbor with plenty of open-air fun, room to roam, waterfront attractions and cherry trees in bloom. Keeping health and safety top of mind, visitors will discover numerous dining options including outdoor seating, COVID-19 friendly attractions that allow families to social distance together, and plenty of free things to do.

The Capital Wheel

Take in the beautiful day and nighttime views from 180-feet above the Potomac River. Each gondola is sanitized after every ride and guests always get their own private, climate-controlled gondola. Value-priced packages including tickets, beverages to take on board your ride, and souvenir cups are available. Open 365 days a year.

Flight Deck at The Capital Wheel

The waterfront, outdoor lounge will be open daily during Spring Break offering soda, beer, wine and amazing sunsets. Cozy up to a fire pit, enjoy the fresh air and celebrate spring with plenty of room for social distancing. VIP reserved seating available. events@iconattractions.com

The Carousel

Classic, waterfront enjoyment for kids of all ages. Adults ride free with a paying child.

Open daily beginning through April 11th and then weekends until Memorial Day weekend when The Carousel will once again be open daily. Hours vary.

Water Taxi – Alexandria to National Harbor

Enjoy a short cruise from Alexandria VA to National Harbor. Water Taxi service began for the season on March 19th.

Floatboat 360

Unique round float boats offer a fun and memorable way to experience the Potomac River. Boats seat up to 9 passengers plus a guide. Opens for the season on April 1

Free Activities Include:

Zen Garden at The Awakening, on the waterfront April 4th and 11th a local sand artist peacefully rakes the sand creating a Zen atmosphere. Noon-2:30 pm

The Belvedere

A spectacular terrazzo mural depicting the history and geography of MD, VA and DC. Discover special places on the map by reading clues on the benches surrounding the work of art.

Art Walk

Experience the Art Collection at National Harbor by texting ACNH to 56512 to discover an interactive guide and scavenger hunt that brings the art to life as you walk the Harbor.

Dino Safari

In the Harbor through April 11th, you can grab a prehistoric passport this spring break and join over 40 giant moving dinosaurs on a globetrotting expedition at Dino Safari, a completely drive-thru Dino adventure for the whole family.

Get up-close-and-personal with the most fascinating prehistoric creatures from the mighty T-Rex of North America to the giant amphibious Spinosaurus from Africa while you learn how dinosaurs evolved over time, where on earth they lived, and the discoveries paleontologists have made about how they ate, moved and behaved.

Beware….Along the journey, earthquakes might erupt, dinosaurs could battle, and your family might just have to help save a baby dinosaur’s life! So buckle up for the spring break of a lifetime in this completely COVID-safe experience!

Schedule

Monday – Thursdays 12pm-8pm, last ticket sold at 7:30

Fridays – Sundays 9am-9pm, last ticket sold at 8:30

Tickets are sold on a per-car basis, meaning the more people you bring, the lower your per-person cost!

Tickets

Entrance to the drive thru park and a Survival Pack featuring a “Park Passport” scavenger hunt and other fun surprises!

$49.95 per car up to 7 occupants*

$59.95 for large capacity vehicles

(8 or more occupants, some size restrictions apply—see our FAQs for details)

*not including taxes or fees

That’s as low as $7.13 per person for a family of 7!

Website/Ticket Link: dinosafari.com