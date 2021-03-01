Publisher’s Notes March 2021

by

By Bob Tagert

Although February wasn’t brutal this winter we did have snowy and rainy weather for a good part of the month. As I write these notes it is 53 degrees and sunny outside with a high today of 61. Feels like spring. I hope this is a precursor to the entire month. Cherry Blossom time is just around the corner so we want to be sure the weather holds for them. While there won’t be all of the “normal” Cherry Blossom Festival activities this year, a drive around the tidal basin is always a welcome treat.

If you are tired of being stuck at home, this month would be a good time to take a drive to Historic Ellicott City near Baltimore, MD. Read more about it in this month’s Road Trip. If Ellicott City isn’t far enough away, check out Scott Dicken’s Take Photos, Leave Footprints column, where he highlights five less travelled destinations. In Gallery Beat, Lenny Campello gives us another online art review, although he would rather be there in person. This month we returned to one of our favorite destinations, Copper Fox Distillery in Sperryville to interview Sean McCaskey for the Personality Profile – whiskey with a melody. In her The Last Word column, Miriam Kramer gives us some insight into skin tones in The Vanishing Half. In Grapevine, Matt Fitzsimmons reveals the important role of the Vineyard Manager. Lori Welch Brown gives us some tips on how to “Quiet Our Worrying Machine in her Open Space column. In Business Profile read about Old Town’s one-stop-shop at the corner of King and Alfred Streets. If you plan to stay in on St. Patrick’s Day, check out the recipe for Irish Stew in Dining Out. The beer is your choice.

We encourage you to patronize all of our local retail stores and restaurants as we are still muddling through the pandemic. Keeping them open for business is imperative to our community. If you do head for wine country this month, be sure to visit Barrel Oak, Vint Hill and Effingham Wineries, Fabbioli, Rappahannock and Pearmund Cellars. Great wines and great history at all of these locations.

We have made it through one year of COVID-19. Even though the end is not in sight, we are headed in the right direction. I am still waiting for my vaccine shot and will hopefully receive it soon. Until then and after then, I will continue to wear my mask. I don’t like it either, but it has worked so far. Treat yourself to a pint or two on St. Patrick’s Day, don’t forget to turn your clocks forward on the 14th and welcome in spring on the 20th!

May the road rise to meet you,

May the wind be at your back.

May the sun shine warm upon upon your face,

The rains fall soft upon your fields. – Irish Blessing