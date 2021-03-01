More Than Just St. Patrick’s Day – March Holidays and Observances
By Carol Bainbridge
March is the month when spring officially begins and Daylight Savings takes root typically the second Sunday in the month. It can be a dramatic month with sometimes wild and shifting weather as Mother Nature tries to shed her winter coat. But as the seasons change from winter to spring, it’s the perfect time to review the special days, holidays, awareness weeks, and observances for March.
You and your family can use March as an inspiration for learning more about health challenges and healthy habits. This is also a great month of the year to explore historical facts, interesting people, new concepts, hobbies, and all the things that make teenagers so awesome. And, of course, Easter and Passover sometimes occur in March and other times they don’t.
31 Reasons to Celebrate in March
Here are all the special days and observances you can celebrate in March, from silly to serious and everything in between.
- March 1: National Peanut Butter Lover’s Day, Fun Facts About Names Day
- March 2: Dr. Seuss’s Birthday, National Read Across America Day
- March 3: World Wildlife Day
- March 4: National Hug a G.I. Day, National Grammar Day, World Obesity Day, World Book Day
- March 5: Employee Appreciation Day, National Day of Unplugging* (first Friday of every March)
- March 6: National Dentist’s Day
- March 7: National Cereal Day
- March 8: International Women’s Day
- March 10: National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, National Oreo Cookie Day
- March 11: Johnny Appleseed Day
- March 12: Plant a Flower Day
- March 13: National K-9 Veterans Day, Genealogy Day
- March 14: National Pi Day, Learn About Butterflies Day, National Potato Chip Day
- March 15: The Ides of March
- March 16: Freedom of Information Day, National Artichoke Day, National Panda Day
- March 17: St. Patrick’s Day
- March 18: Supreme Sacrifice Day, National Biodiesel Day, Absolutely Incredible Kid Day* (third Thursday of every March)
- March 19: National Poultry Day
- March 20: Equinox Earth Day, First Day of Spring*, International Day of Happiness
- March 21: National Teenager Day, International Day of Forests, World Down Syndrome Day, World Poetry Day
- March 22: World Water Day
- March 23: World Meteorology Day, National Puppy Day, American Diabetes Alert Day
- March 24: World Tuberculosis Day, National Cocktail Day
- March 25: Tolkien Reading Day, International Waffle Day
- March 26: Make Up Your Own Holiday Day, National Spinach Day
- March 28: Respect Your Cat Day
- March 29: National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day
- March 30: I am in Control Day, Take a Walk in the Park Day, National Doctors’ Day
- March 31: World Backup Day
March’s Birthstones
March has two birthstones, not unlike some of other months. Aquamarine is the first birthstone for the month, which symbolizes youth, health, and hope. Bloodstone, which looks very different from aquamarine, is a type of quartz known for its fiery flecks of red, representing strength and stealth.
Publishers Note: This column courtesy of TheSpruce.com
