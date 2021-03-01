by

More Than Just St. Patrick’s Day – March Holidays and Observances

March is the month when spring officially begins and Daylight Savings takes root typically the second Sunday in the month. It can be a dramatic month with sometimes wild and shifting weather as Mother Nature tries to shed her winter coat. But as the seasons change from winter to spring, it’s the perfect time to review the special days, holidays, awareness weeks, and observances for March.

You and your family can use March as an inspiration for learning more about health challenges and healthy habits. This is also a great month of the year to explore historical facts, interesting people, new concepts, hobbies, and all the things that make teenagers so awesome. And, of course, Easter and Passover sometimes occur in March and other times they don’t.

31 Reasons to Celebrate in March

Here are all the special days and observances you can celebrate in March, from silly to serious and everything in between.

March 1: National Peanut Butter Lover’s Day, Fun Facts About Names Day

March 2: Dr. Seuss’s Birthday, National Read Across America Day

March 3: World Wildlife Day

March 4: National Hug a G.I. Day, National Grammar Day, World Obesity Day, World Book Day

March 5: Employee Appreciation Day, National Day of Unplugging* (first Friday of every March)

March 6: National Dentist’s Day

March 7: National Cereal Day

March 8: International Women’s Day

March 10: National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, National Oreo Cookie Day

March 11: Johnny Appleseed Day

March 12: Plant a Flower Day

March 13: National K-9 Veterans Day, Genealogy Day

March 14: National Pi Day, Learn About Butterflies Day, National Potato Chip Day

March 15: The Ides of March

March 16: Freedom of Information Day, National Artichoke Day, National Panda Day

March 17: St. Patrick’s Day

March 18: Supreme Sacrifice Day, National Biodiesel Day, Absolutely Incredible Kid Day* (third Thursday of every March)

March 19: National Poultry Day

March 20: Equinox Earth Day, First Day of Spring*, International Day of Happiness

March 21: National Teenager Day, International Day of Forests, World Down Syndrome Day, World Poetry Day

March 22: World Water Day

March 23: World Meteorology Day, National Puppy Day, American Diabetes Alert Day

March 24: World Tuberculosis Day, National Cocktail Day

March 25: Tolkien Reading Day, International Waffle Day

March 26: Make Up Your Own Holiday Day, National Spinach Day

March 28: Respect Your Cat Day

March 29: National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day

March 30: I am in Control Day, Take a Walk in the Park Day, National Doctors’ Day

March 31: World Backup Day

March’s Birthstones

March has two birthstones, not unlike some of other months. Aquamarine is the first birthstone for the month, which symbolizes youth, health, and hope. Bloodstone, which looks very different from aquamarine, is a type of quartz known for its fiery flecks of red, representing strength and stealth.

