Publishers Notes January 2021

Thank God that 2020 is now in the rear view mirror. It certainly was a survival year. For the past 32 years we have built our publication around the hospitality business. We built a nice book of business with restaurants, hotels and destinations like Calvert County, St. Mary’s County, Leonardtown and Solomons in Maryland, and Middleburg, Marshall, Sperryville, Washington and Culpeper in Virginia. When the “virus” hit we lost over half of our revenue. We had to make quick decisions for cost reductions that were painful. We are proud to say that we didn’t miss an issue during this past year – something very few print publications can say. We felt we owed it to our readers to keep some “normalcy” in their lives.

With this issue we begin our 33rd year of entertaining the region and producing a product that many look forward to each month. This was, as is every month, a team effort. Our writers are the best. Some have been writing for us every month for over 20 years. They are the reason this publication has survived for 32 years. I also want to acknowledge our advertisers as well. Over 32 years many have come and gone. Some have been there at just the right time to help us get through a rough period. Corporate ads like Pulte, Craftmark and Brandywine were our backbone. Others who climbed on for the ride made every day interesting. We could not have made it without those folks who advertised with us yesterday, today and hopefully tomorrow. I encourage every one of you readers to patronize these fabulous establishments.

I do hope a certain calm overcomes us all this year – like an early morning mist. I hope there is a light that shines on truth and understanding and I also hope for fair winds so….I can sail a lot this year! It’s all about me on this one. Seriously, I have high hopes for 2021 and pray for everyone’s health and happiness – HAPPY NEW YEAR EVERYONE!