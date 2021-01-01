Feb – Rhine River, Europe
Mar – Chandler, Arizona
Apr – Philippines
June – Kitty Hawk, North Carolina
July – Headwaters of the Mississippi
Sept – Playa del Carmen, Mexico
Oct – Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
Nov – Oxford, England
Dec – Itasca State Park, Minnesota
On the Road Recap
2020 was pretty much the year from hell and we are glad to see it head on out the door; however, despite the tumultuous political atmosphere and the insurgence of COVID-19 and the travel ban, our readers were diligent in providing us with “On the Road” images. We thank our subscribers here at home and from all over the place for their submissions.
