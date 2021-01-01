On the Road

Feb – Rhine River, Europe

Mar – Chandler, Arizona

Apr – Philippines

June – Kitty Hawk, North Carolina

July – Headwaters of the Mississippi

Sept – Playa del Carmen, Mexico

Oct – Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Nov – Oxford, England

Dec – Itasca State Park, Minnesota

 

 

On the Road Recap

2020 was pretty much the year from hell and we are glad to see it head on out the door; however, despite the tumultuous political atmosphere and the insurgence of COVID-19 and the travel ban, our readers were diligent in providing us with “On the Road” images. We thank our subscribers here at home and from all over the place for their submissions.

