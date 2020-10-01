by

The BVI’s Are Coming Back!

The British Virgin Islands is officially reopening for international tourism in December, Caribbean Journal has learned.

The beloved Caribbean archipelago will reopen to visitors on Dec. 1st, according to British Virgin Islands Premier Andrew A. Fahie.

“The Territory has two full months to prepare and we as a people must get it right and we must get it done by all working together, both the Government and private sector,” Fahie said.

Fahie said the BVI’s government intended to reopen the BVI in the “safest way possible, using science and technology as a guide.”

