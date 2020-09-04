September Alexandria Events

by

4th Annual Orphans Car Show

Saturday, September 19th

10 am – 1 pm

The Lyceum

Alexandria History Museum

201 South Washington Street

Old Town Alexandria

Packards Virginia and the Lyceum sponsor this FREE event bringing together many cars that are no longer manufactured – hence the term “orphan”. Such “orphans” include cars made by Pontiac, Oldsmobile, Hudson, Packard and Studebaker. On display will be vehicles primarily from the 30’s, 40’s and 50’s. Up to 19 cars will be featured. For more information contact Packards Virginia at http://www.packardsva.org.

Among one of the Packard’s being shown is this 1933 Packard Model 1001 Coupe Roadster pictured here. It is one of only 10 known to exist and is rarely shown. It is fitted with a 320 CID, nine main bearing, straight 8 engine producing 120 hp. In the small body, this provides a fast, sporty ride. Wood door cappings, and dashboard with jewel-like instruments rounds out the design of this beautiful rare car.

Photo courtesy of Packards Virginia.

18th Annual Alexandria Old Town Art Festival

September 12th & 13th

10 am – 5 pm

Admission: FREE*

www.artfestival.com Formerly known as the King Street Art Festival this event has been moved from that location to John Carlyle Square just off of Duke Street in the Eisenhower Avenue development. There are going to be safety protocols in place. These include the wearing of masks for all over the age of 2 years, using hand sanitizer and hand washing stations and avoiding casual touching of the art. Entrances and exits will follow one-way traffic and attendees are asked to practice physical distancing. For more information:

*While admission is free you have to reserve a time slot via Eventbrite.