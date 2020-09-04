September Alexandria Events

4th Annual Orphans Car Show
Saturday, September 19th
10 am – 1 pm
The Lyceum
Alexandria History Museum
201 South Washington Street
Old Town Alexandria
Packards Virginia and the Lyceum sponsor this FREE event bringing together many cars that are no longer manufactured – hence the term “orphan”. Such “orphans” include cars made by Pontiac, Oldsmobile, Hudson, Packard and Studebaker. On display will be vehicles primarily from the 30’s, 40’s and 50’s. Up to 19 cars will be featured. For more information contact Packards Virginia at http://www.packardsva.org.
Among one of the Packard’s being shown is this 1933 Packard Model 1001 Coupe Roadster pictured here. It is one of only 10 known to exist and is rarely shown. It is fitted with a 320 CID, nine main bearing, straight 8 engine producing 120 hp. In the small body, this provides a fast, sporty ride. Wood door cappings, and dashboard with jewel-like instruments rounds out the design of this beautiful rare car.
Photo courtesy of Packards Virginia.
Leave a Reply