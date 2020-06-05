On the Road

June 5, 2020 by Leave a Comment

Former Old Town Alexandria residents, Charlie and Sandi Collum send you all “Cheers from Kitty Hawk” on the beautiful Outer Banks of North Carolina as they enjoy the latest edition of the OTC while sheltering in place in their cozy home. Charlie served as Chairman and CEO at Burke and Herbert Bank and Trust and later served as an Executive Officer at John Marshall Bank in Old Town . He and Sandi retired to Kitty Hawk a few years ago and are loving life.

