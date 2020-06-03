Publisher’s Notes June 2020

by

We have been through two months of quarantine and now restrictions are being relaxed. Some of our shops are reopening with limited customers and the restaurants are beginning to seat a percentage of customers. I, for one, will do what I can to protect myself and others within reason. I hope you do the same.

The wineries, distilleries and breweries in Virginia are now allowed to use their outdoor facilities while practicing social distancing. Check out your favorite wineries and make a trip to Copper Fox Distillery in Sperryville and enjoy a whiskey alongside the Thornton River. Our Dining Out column has changed with the times. See what the new rules are and what some others think. In Gallery Beat Lenny Campello tells how “The Covidian Age” has affected the art scene. In From the Bay we learn how the crab fishery will fare during this pandemic. With all of this isolation, Miriam Kramer stepped outside of her normal Last Word book reviews and offers her take on a couple of binge worthy cable series. In Take Photos and LeaveFootprints Scott Dicken takes us trekking for gorillas. With all of this staying at home, come and take a Road Trip with us and visit the spectacular Annmarie Sculpture Garden in Solomons, Maryland as well as the businesses that are reopening there. This is a great family trip – they opened up the Garden in mid-May. In Caribbean Connection read how the island beaches are planning to reopen and welcome tourists back.

Check out our special feature on Father’s Day this month and embrace all of the good dads out there. We also celebrate Flag Day on Sunday, June 12th and welcome summer on the 20th. I am hoping that when I write Publishers Notes next month that we have not sunk back into a low spot in dealing with the Coronavirus. Hopefully we can talk about more places opening and folks that have gone back to work. In the meantime, do something nice for your favorite Dad, make sure Old Glory is flying and get out your sunscreen on the 20th.

More importantly…Keep your distance and wash those hands!