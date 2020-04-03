Publisher’s Notes

by

Here’s to a Happy Easter!

Lani and Bob

Publishers Notes April 2020

In January of 1988, I wrote my first publishers notes for the very first issue of the Old Town Crier. Although we paid for the first issue with a credit card, we were full of hope and excited about growing our publication with the exploding economy of Alexandria, Virginia. The restaurants were crowded with lines forming on weekends. The future certainly looked bright.

Then 2020 arrived with the Coronavirus and the bright, eternal outlook on the world fell apart and was gone. We were lucky to have good advertising representation from the hospitality business here in Alexandria. Everyone was busy and that little pot of money kept passing from hand to hand with a little taken out each time. Until the government stimulus kicks in, that little pot of money has dried up. Survival for many small business, including the Old Town Crier, are not looking too bright, but with a little bit of luck and short term planning, we may all come out of this just slightly scarred.

As you will notice, this issue is about 2/3 the usual size of our publication. Due to the loss of advertising revenue (the only thing that feeds the engine of the OTC) and the fact that we can’t publish any upcoming events, this is by design to help reduce costs in an effort to survive. Your favorite articles are still in this issue and I hope that you enjoy reading them and maybe find a little slice of normalcy in your day. While you are social distancing, dreaming of the Caribbean you can check out the Caribbean Connection and make some island cocktails…at least the ABC store is open. If you need a break from your home prison, take a look at a drive to the mountains in Road Trip. Just remember the importance of social distancing. If you need a break from bad news (don’t we all) give Open Space a read to help relax your anxiety.

We do have many things to celebrate in the month of April including Easter and Earth Day. In fact, the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day takes place this month. A Bit of History outlines what led up to the celebration on this day. Unfortunately, the many faceted events around the region that were planned for the celebration have all been cancelled. This doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate the day in your own way. Plant something new in your yard or in a pot on your deck or balcony. The internet is full of suggestions.

We can’t forget about Easter and the Easter Bunny! Since it is really awkward to conduct an interview with a human sitting 6 feet apart we resorted to a humorous submission of an interview with “The” Bunny himself. Check out what he had so say in the Personality Profile.

On a serious note, with social distancing and remaining inside as much as humanly possible, hopefully the virus will flatten out and life can again return to normal. This is going to be tough. For those businesses remaining open please try and patronize them. Get dinner to go from one of the restaurants. Be kind to each other out there and enjoy each sunrise that brightens the day. Don’t forget to celebrate Mother Earth on the 22nd and every day for that matter….and have yourself a Happy Easter on the 12th!