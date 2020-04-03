COVID-19 and the April Issue

by

With the current situation with the COVID-19 virus all schedules

events have been cancelled. We will post as we get information, in the

meantime we encourage

you to connect with the Alexandria Convention and Visitors Association at:

Web: VisitAlexandriaVA.com

Blog: Blog.VisitAlexandriaVA.com

Facebook: Facebook.com/VisitAlexandriaVA

Twitter: Twitter.com/AlexandriaVA

Instagram: Instagram.com/VisitAlexVA

Hashtags: #visitALX

Named the #1 Best Value U.S. Travel Destination 2018 by Money

magazine, a Top 3 Best Small City in the U.S. 2019 by the Condé Nast

Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards and one of the South’s Prettiest

Cities 2018 by Southern Living, Alexandria hums with a cosmopolitan

feel and a walkable lifestyle—a welcoming weekend escape next to our

nation’s capital. A nationally designated historic district founded in

1749, Old Town Alexandria is home to more than 200 independent

restaurants and boutiques alongside intimate historic museums and new

happenings at the waterfront. At the heart of it all is bustling King

Street, a walkable mile recognized as one of the “Great Streets” of

America. New restaurants tucked in to 18th- and 19th-century

architecture still intact from the city’s days as George Washington’s

hometown ignite historic and off-the-beaten-path neighborhoods as the

waterfront district evolves with new energy.