COVID-19 and the April Issue

With the current situation with the COVID-19 virus all schedules
events have been cancelled. We will post as we get information, in the
meantime we encourage
you to connect with the Alexandria Convention and Visitors Association at:
Web: VisitAlexandriaVA.com
Blog: Blog.VisitAlexandriaVA.com
Facebook: Facebook.com/VisitAlexandriaVA
Twitter: Twitter.com/AlexandriaVA
Instagram: Instagram.com/VisitAlexVA
Hashtags: #visitALX
Named the #1 Best Value U.S. Travel Destination 2018 by Money
magazine, a Top 3 Best Small City in the U.S. 2019 by the Condé Nast
Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards and one of the South’s Prettiest
Cities 2018 by Southern Living, Alexandria hums with a cosmopolitan
feel and a walkable lifestyle—a welcoming weekend escape next to our
nation’s capital. A nationally designated historic district founded in
1749, Old Town Alexandria is home to more than 200 independent
restaurants and boutiques alongside intimate historic museums and new
happenings at the waterfront. At the heart of it all is bustling King
Street, a walkable mile recognized as one of the “Great Streets” of
America. New restaurants tucked in to 18th- and 19th-century
architecture still intact from the city’s days as George Washington’s
hometown ignite historic and off-the-beaten-path neighborhoods as the
waterfront district evolves with new energy.
Leave a Reply