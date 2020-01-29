Publisher’s Notes February 2020

by

By Bob Tagert

As we welcome February, the weather has been pretty dry and reasonably to unseasonally warm. Hopefully February will continue that trend. I wanted to give a shout out to our friend and local Alexandria talent, Johnny Artis who recently underwent heart surgery. Our thoughts and best wishes go out to him. I am also sad to report that Kris Davis, wife of RT’s Restaurant owner Ralph Davis passed away last month. Our prayers go out to Ralph and his family in this difficult time.

Here is a short recap of what to expect in this issue: This kind of February only comes along once every four years. It is Leap Year. Meg Mullery writes about this Irish Legend and resetting of the earth’s rotation with our calendar in a Special Feature. For a little nostalgia we took a Road Trip to Rehoboth Beach to embrace a 50-year-old memory. If you plan to go to the U.S. Virgin Islands this winter, Caribbean Connection gives you all of the information you need to get from St. Thomas to St. John. In From the Trainer, Ryan Unverzagt updates his “Sweetheart” exercises for St. Valentine’s Day/Month and in Fitness, Nicole Flanagan addresses exercising in cold weather. In From the Bay Molly Winans gives you five reasons to go sailing in 2020. In Take Photos, Leave Footprints Scott Dicken writes about his wife’s bout with acute mountain sickness. In a Bit of History Sarah Becker explores early Alexandria and writes of Colored Rosemont-A Black History Lesson. In Grapevine Nancy Bauer discusses the virtues of Virginia Wineries in the winter and spring. This month we combined our Personality and Business Profiles as Lani Gering introduces Tia Blount…a force to be reckoned with! In High Notes Ron Powers introduces us to the Mowgli’s, a Los Angeles based pop-rock band and their new single, Wasting Time. Lori Welch Brown has another stellar column for you in Open Space-it’s a must read.

I hope everyone has a great February and takes advantage of that extra day. Don’t forget to attend the largest President’s Day parade in the USA right here in our own backyard on the 17th! Wishing everyone a very Happy Valentine’s Day-spend it with someone you love.