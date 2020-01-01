Publisher’s Notes

by

Can you believe it? A new decade and 31 years of publishing The Old Town Crier is in the books. This month starts our 32nd year and our 373rd issue. That is a lot of stories and interviews. There are many people to thank who helped make this journey possible. They know who they are so I will not try to name them all. Thanks to all our advertisers and to our many readers. Thanks for taking this journey with us!

As winter is upon us and thoughts turn to outdoor sports we thought we would introduce you to our cover girl, Victoria Eretnova, in Personality Profile. Besides being a tribute to her home country she is also a National champion snowboarder. Read about the second Natures Nibbles store that recently opened in Hollin Hall and their CBD product line in Business Profile. In To the Blue Ridge read about Julie Reardon’s take on animal rights. With the cold weather upon us check out our Dining Out column for the best of fireside dining in Alexandria. Check out Nancy Bauer’s 10 tips to up your wine game in Grapevine. In A Bit of History, Sarah Becker “emembers the ladies” in their quest for voting rights in her final column about the ERA. In Take Photos, Leave Footprints, Scott Dicken writes about the rise of Eco-tourism and Conservation Vacations. In From the Bay Molly Winans takes a look into the minds of sailors who sail in the winter with our annual column about ”Frost Bite” sailing! Our Road Trip this month is a recap of the trips we took last year. Take a quick look and find a destination that peaks your interest.

The last 31 years have been a blast and we look forward to, maybe not 31, but some great years in the new decade. Have a fantastic 2020!