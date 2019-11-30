On the Road-December 2019

by

The OTC’s Last Word column writer, Miriam Kramer, took a copy of the publication with her on her trip to Moscow for a Russia-US Municipal conference. While there, she stayed at the historic Metropol Hotel, built in 1905 adjacent to Red Square where this photo was taken in front of St. Basil’s Cathedral. The cathedral was completed in 1561 and is an amazing piece of architecture. Be sure to catch her column in this issue.