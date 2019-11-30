by

By Steve Chaconas

Fishing for Holiday Gifts?

Shopping for anglers is frustrating; but for the person on the receiving end, there’s a guaranteed stint in the return line! Choose gifts for on and off the water!

Sport team logos on hoodies might show team spirit but won’t hold up. Walls has manufactured work wear, western wear and hunting gear for men and women since 1938. The Walls 3LB Heavyweight Hoodie is a thick, heavy, durable, full zip, water repellent hoodie. Articulated elbows provide greater reach. A three-panel hood enables greater peripheral vision. Finishing the 3LBer off is a rib knit waistband and cuffs, hand warmer pockets and even metal tipped draw cords. A zippered chest pocket stows phone, wallet and truck key securely. The Walls 3LB Hoodie raises the bar beyond the reach of any other hoodie, setting the standard as the thickest, toughest and burliest of the bunch. Beat bulky jackets or the tattered old hoodies and grab a Walls 3LB hoodie! walls.com

From the beginning of the 20th century Carl Grundén, a Swedish fisherman’s son, knew not to count on the weatherman for accurate weather forecasts. Grundens’ Charter Gore-Tex® Jacket is a packable storm protection jacket. Nothing better than proven Gore-Tex® waterproof/breathable performance to keep you dry. Anglers testing the limits of Mother Nature will choose to weather the storm or outrun it. Stick around and make one more cast. But the Grundens Charter Gore-Tex jacket is versatile and doubles as protection from pop up storms and especially for airport travel. Zippered hand warmer pockets, adjustable hood and hook and loop cuff closures, and even a kill switch anchor add features to a comfortable and functional rain jacket. grundens.com

Women deserve outdoors clothing! Since 1897, Filson has provided rugged outdoor wear for miners, prospectors and lumbermen. This tough company has a softer side too! Filson’s new Women’s Pioneer Wool Shirt is a wool and rayon blend fabric to ensure comfort, breathability and durability. A snap-front with button closure at collar is adorned with faux-horn snap buttons with antique brass rims. Cuffs secure with two snaps. A tight weave provides durability and wind resistance. filson.com

For milder days, visionary angler outfitter Simms presents the water-shedding, insulated pull-on ExStream BiComp Hoody for men and women. Stitch-less quilted construction and a stretch-fleece lower is perfect for an under-wader or bib layering piece. PrimaLoft Cross Core Gold insulation provides added upper body warmth. Ultra-durable Toray Karuishi stretch-fleece fabric provides warmth and mobility. The ExStream BiComp hood is insulated and has water shedding cuffs with thumb loops. simmsfishing.com

Slipping into something more comfortable, sport sandal maker TEVA created the new Ember-Mid. Part sneaker, part sleeping bag, Ember Mid is a shoe in for traveling airport feet, slipping feet around the house, stepping out to get the paper, or even at the campground. The easy-on shoe features a collapsible back allowing feet to slide in while heels rebound for slipper like comfort in an outdoor leisure shoe. The perfect frequent flyer footwear, carry-on packability and stands up to layovers in style. Polyurethane sockline/footbed delivers comfort with an ultra-light EVA foam midsole, and grippy rubber outsole for all-day wear and travels. Men’s and women’s. teva.com

Don’t reflect upon the suns glare! World famous Maui Jim sunglasses PolarizedPlus2® technology protects eyes from glare and harmful UV rays to reveal and enhance vivid colors. Lightweight and comfortable nylon frame with embedded rubber nose pads and spring hinges, Makoa stylishly fits men or women. SuperThin (ST) glass lenses provide the clearest view and are scratch and solvent resistant. These lenses are 32% thinner and lighter than standard glass. Co-ed clarity comes in five bold color combinations, including their latest mirror treatment, MAUIGreen. Makoas are available in prescription. mauijim.com

Football players wear gloves for better grip. Anglers need to keep their grip and their fingers warm. Fish Monkey Task Fleece Fishing Glove provides complete hand coverage, making it the perfect fit for cold water angling. Whether on the phone or depth finder, touch screen index fingers can swipe, click and tap or pinch. Fish Monkey makes gloves that are more like a second skin. A synthetic leather palm is imprinted with non-slip silicone to secure a superior grip, wet or cold. Keeping hands warm, the Tec Fleece material, is warm, blocks wind and allows ease of use with so much dexterity, you’ll check to see if they’re on. Several angling gloves are available. fishmonkeygloves.com

Gift certificates are great. Online, catalog and brick and mortar stores are loaded with outdoors gifts. But the best gift of all is time on the water. Find a buddy, a spouse and especially a child, and go fish!

Potomac River Bassing in DECEMBER

Target hard cover near drops as fish prepare to head into winter holes. Use Quantum spinning rods with faster Quantum Smoke reels and downsize to GAMMA 6-pound test Edge fluorocarbon either as a main line or leader with 10-pound test GAMMA Torque braid. Reels with smooth drags are important, like the Quantum Smoke.

Drop shot, shaky head, and split shot are best bets. Use Mustad 1/0 Mega Bite hooks along with 3/16-ounce Water Gremlin BullShot weights for drop shots and split shots. Time for 3” avocado Mann’s Stingray grubs on ¼ ounce ball head jigs made with Mustad Ultra Point hooks. Also break out Punisher hair jigs with matching chunks. Use slow horizontal presentations. Soak soft plastics and jigs in bait spray.

Also time to tie on Silver Buddy lures. Use ½ ounce silver on sunny days, gold when cloudy, on 10-pound test GAMMA EDGE on casting reels like QUANTUM Smoke on KVD Quantum spinnerbait rods with enough tip flex for casting and hook-setting backbone.

Mann’s Loudmouth II cranks on 10-pound test EDGE work along warmed surfaces. Use shad patterns in clearer water or sunny days, craws otherwise. On warmest days, try suspending jerkbaits when water reaches 50 degrees.

Author Capt. Steve Chaconas is Potomac River bass fishing guide. Potomac fishing reports: nationalbass.com. Book trips/purchase gift certificates: info@NationalBass.com.