Publisher’s Notes

by

Fall has finally arrived and Halloween is fast approaching! The temps are gradually turning cooler, especially at night. The leaves in the higher elevations are beginning to turn to reds and yellows as farmers harvest the last of their crops. This is also true for the wineries of our area. This year is shaping up to be a good harvest and by now most of it has been done. October is also Virginia Wine Month. The wineries will be holding special events and music in celebration all month long. In her Grapevine article this month Nancy Bauer provides some questions to be asked at the wineries as well as some tips on the art of “spitting”.

A preview of what’s inside – this month’s Road Trip takes us to St. George’s Island located in southern Maryland between the Potomac River and St. George’s Creek with a stop at Piney Point Lighthouse. It is slow season in the Caribbean and seat belt laws on the islands are the topic of discussion in Caribbean Connection. In Go Fish, Captain Steve Chaconas tells us about his fly fishing trip to the Maury River in southwest Virginia. In A Bit of History Sarah Becker comments on civility over the years. In Open Space Lori Welch Brown attends her high school class reunion and explains why it is good to go. Whitney Pipkin writes about oyster farming in the From the Bay section. This month we are featuring Landini Brothers Restaurant in Dining Out and would like to wish a Happy 40th Anniversary to Franco Landini, his son Noe and all the good folks at the restaurant. They have been feeding and entertaining us for a long time and the ride has been spectacular. Here’s to another 40!

Enjoy the fall weather and have yourselves a “spooktacular” Halloween!