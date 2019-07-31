On The Road

by

Versatile actor Henry Thedens of Hamburg, Germany was in Southern Maryland to appear as guest artist for a Fundraiser banquet held at Bailey’s Olde Breton Inn in Leonardtown on May 2. His dinner show, An Evening With Marlene Dietrich, raised just over $5,000 for Lions Camp Merrick, a children’s summer camp located in Nanjemoy, MD, which provides vital services to children with diabetes, impaired hearing, or impaired vision. In the photo he is sampling French fries with Old Bay seasoning, and Key Lime pie from Stoney’s Kingfisher restaurant in Solomons, MD. Henri wanted to be sure that the OTC traveled with him to his hometown and was kind enough to send photos.

Hamburg, Germany photographs by Jorg Wolters

Kingfisher Photo in Solomons, MD by Ellynne Brice Davis