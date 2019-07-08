by

20th Annual Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival, St. Mary’s County, Maryland

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival Celebration on July 12-14, 2019 at the St. Clement’s Island Museum. The last 19 years has been a one day celebration at Colton Point between the Potomac River and St. Clements Bay. The event is a chance to catch some great Jazz and enjoy seafood delicacies from the Chesapeake Bay…Crab Cakes, Oysters, Shrimp and Rockfish. There is even a land lubber menu. Enjoy seafood specialities, grilled and fried platters, ribs, barbeque, salads, sides, desserts and beverages.

The food is great but the Jazz is spectacular. I had the pleasure of going last year, and although I would not consider myself a Jazz fan, the entertainment was a pleasure to the ears. Performing at St. Clements will be Art Sherrod, Jr. at 3 pm, Brian Simpson & Paula Atherton at 5 pm and Mike Phillips at 7 pm. Bring your own chairs and enjoy the sights and sounds.

For their 20 anniversary the Jazz Festival will add a kickoff Concert & Party in historic Leonardtown Friday July 12 with the Chesapeake Swingband performing from 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM in Leonardtown Square. The weekend ends on a high note on Sunday, July 14, when the town of Leonardtown will again host various jazz-themed activities including jazz brunches and other activities around town.

This is a great time to take a two day break and get a room in beautiful St. Mary’s County.