By Steve Chaconas

Oh no, not another tie!

Dude, don’t get Dad another tie! He might wear it…only when you’re in town or when you mention it. He really dreads having to tie one on for you! It’s Father’s Day, put a bit of thought into the gift for the guy who was always thinking of you! Let Dad know he’s legendary.

In time for the California Gold Rush in the early 1900s, C.C. Filson began making clothing as tough as those going west. Old fashioned American heritage never goes out of style. Filson’s Lightweight Alaskan Guide Shirt is made with pre-washed 5-oz. cotton. The super comfortable broken in feeling with pleated back and relaxed fit keeps shoulders free for a hard working comfortable fit. Vintage appearance gets finer with age, just like dad. filson.com

Dad grew up with a pocket knife. Now it’s time for him to have a Gerber. In 1939, Portland, Oregon based Gerber became the sharpest knife in the drawer, worldwide. Every man who’s serious about their knife has carried a Gerber. The Fastball is an American-made folding knife with an intuitive finger flipper opening, a utilitarian wharncliffe blade, and an aircraft-grade aluminum handle. It’s quick and sharp. Give dad the edge to be sharp. gerbergear.com

Family operated AFTCO’s original fishing shorts have been re-invented. The leader in fishing clothing, tackle, and high-performance precision-built fishing gear since 1958, AFTCO’s latest short offering is the Cloudburst hybrid fishing & boating shorts. Fitting father’s form, the Cloudburst has AFLEX 4- way stretch. To keep him clean AFGUARD helps release heavy duty stains. Cordura reinforced utility pocket that can safely hold pliers or phones. Contrast stitching gives a not too fishy stylish look for sporting dads. aftco.com

In Hawaii, barrier reefs protect the mainland. Full wrap frame Maui Jim Local Kine sunglasses, available in 5 colors, provide ultimate protection against the sun’s powerful rays and glare for dad’s eyes and the delicate skin around them. SuperThin Glass lenses enable crisp optics with lightweight comfort. Since 1980, Maui Jims have responded to the sun while allowing nature to shine through. PolarizedPlus2 lenses protect eyes from harmful rays, and enhance the view, making colors more vivid and contrast crisper. Help dad see what he’s been missing. Less eye fatigue and detailed views will make him a better angler too! Show dad you have class with a gift certificate so he can choose his own Maui Jims. mauijim.com

A longtime river guide looking for functional outdoors fishing clothing led John Simms to found his company in 1980. Ensuring his clients were dry and comfortable, Simms sought to utilize technology and functionality to create legendary fishing clothing. Don’t let weather foul father’s fishing trips. Simms new extremely lightweight, waterproof-breathable fishing pant will keep him dry in wet, warm weather. Summer storms are kept at bay as lightweight and packable Simms Vapor Elite® Pant seals out rain, wind and boat spray. Breathable material keeps father cool too while adjustable cuffs and an elastic waist enable easy on/off. Side zips for inside access. simmsfishing.com

Legendary sandal-maker Teva, since 1984, takes dad a step back to his foot roots. The iconic Hurricane has been freshened up for comfort with colorfully stylish XLT2-OV. A soft heel-strap padding and modern sole featuring even better traction than before, takes what the terrain dishes out. An EVA-foam midsole provides lightweight cushioning and a nylon shank stabilizes and supports dad’s arches on uneven terrain. Water-ready, durable, and quick drying polyester/nylon/recycled PET webbing stands up to abuse and enables a perfect fit, secured with hook and loop Universal Strapping System. Custom fit adjustments are quick and easy on and off with injection-molded strap ends. Perfect for water activities: fishing, canoeing, amphibious hiking. teva.com

Face and hand protection, no matter the season, Fish Monkey is becoming legendary, with gloves and face guards. The new Fish Monkey Face Guard incorporates features found in face guards, taking them to the limit. Lightweight, comfortable, and functional, UPF 50 fabric is complete with a “Sunglass Fog” Resistant mouth pattern to enhance complete comfort. A perfect face fit for father, allowing him to spend more time outdoors, comfortably protected from the elements. fishmonkeygloves.com

Another great gift idea is a gift certificate for a bass fishing trip on the Potomac River. No phones, emails, texts or meetings, dad can bring his buddy or favorite offspring. But, remember, if you give it, dad will use it, wear it or eat it…make a good choice so he won’t think of you when he’s in line returning it!

Potomac River Bassing in JUNE

Topwater time! Walkers and poppers are perfect for clear and calm water with overcast skies! Walk the dog, but don’t stop when fish strike! They’ll come back. For poppers, pop and stop, varying retrieves until a cadence produces. Prop baits are a great post spawn tease! Also try Mann’s Waker over cover.

Use follow-up Mann’s 5-inch HardNose Freefall weightless stickworms on 10-pound test GAMMA Edge Fluorocarbon line for missed bites!

A steady dose of shallow diving Mann’s Baby 1-Minus crankbaits, in craw and baitfish patterns, work over wood and grass. Mann’s Reel N’ Shad is deadly this time of year. For line, 12-14 pound test Edge on a KVD Quantum cranking rod. Use faster Quantum Smoke reels.

Pitch Mizmo tubes on 3/0 Mustad Tube hooks with 14-pound Edge to docks and wood at higher tides, then grass during every tidal phase. Use garlic Jack’s Juice Bait Spray scent. Also try swimming jigs like Mann’s Stone Jigs with a HardNose Reel ‘N’ Shad around cover. Beef up tackle for this.

Mann’s Classic ¼ ounce spinnerbaits with white skirts are effective around shallow cover. Try these and chatterbaits close to grass, wood and rock, bumping cover or snapping free from grass. With high water, cloudy skies and some chop with clear water, try 3/8-ounce double willow spinnerbaits with firetiger skirts.

Author Capt. Steve Chaconas is Potomac bass fishing guide & contributing writer for BoatU.S. (BoatUS.com) Potomac River reports: nationalbass.com. Book trips/purchase gift certificates: info@NationalBass.com.