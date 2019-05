by

The Old Town Crier seems to be very popular with our kids from Colorado. Last month Bob’s great nieces and nephews who reside in Erie submitted their pics and this month Lani’s great niece – who lives in Eaton with our From the Trainer author, Ryan Unverzagt – decided she wasn’t going to be upstaged. Pictured here with her mom Tracy, Tremson Adlee checks out the Points on Pets section all about bunnies and chicks.