By Nancy Bauer

30 Virginia Wineries that Lay Out a Feast

It’s May, so we’re talking moms. Now my mom, she loved a good lunch. She lived in Annapolis after my dad passed away, and I’d drive out every Sunday to take her to whichever restaurant had recently struck her fancy. She’d always look at the menu and say, “Chicken” with a big sigh. “I’m so tired of chicken.”

Then, with great enthusiasm: “I think I’ll have a burger!” I’d look down and stifle a laugh because this was the same thing she said every time she had lunch with me, or one of her other four kids. We never saw her eat much chicken, but that woman sure did enjoy her cheeseburgers.

If she were still here, I’d steal her away and spend all of Mother’s Day visiting wineries, talking, and tasting. Not the wine – she didn’t drink much – but the food. Because, lucky, lucky us, beautiful food – fresh, local, artisanal – is finding its way more often onto Virginia winery menus, everything from wood-fired pizza to fancy-schmancy little nibbles.

A couple of wineries even do cheeseburgers.

This month, scoop up your mom, point the car toward one of these wineries, and enjoy your time together.

For more information about these wineries, including addresses, websites and operating hours, see VirginiaWineInMyPocket.com.

NORTHERN VIRGINIA REGION

868 Vineyards, Purcellville: Grandale Vintner’s Table serves farm-to-table lunches and dinners in a rustic dining room and on a deck with fabulous garden views.

Bogati Winery, Round Hill: Empanadas, gourmet pizzas, provoleta, charcuterie.

Chateau O’Brien, Markham: Light fare including sandwiches, flatbreads, and cheese boards.

Creeks Edge Winery, Lovettsville: Fun menu of snacks, sandwiches, pizzas and soups.

Crushed Cellars, Purcellville: New Zealand meat pies, bruschetta and cheese.

Hillsborough Vineyards, Hillsboro: Light weekend menu in-season with appetizers, cheese boards, panini and interesting sides.

Narmada Winery, Amissville: Small plates of Indian specialties are the favorite here.

Philip Carter Winery, Hume: Homemade soups, stews, and chilis every weekend January – March.

Potomac Point Vineyard, Stafford: Full service Le Grand Cru Bistro open for lunch, dinner and Sunday brunch (check days and hours).

Quattro Goombas Winery, Aldie: On-site Pizza Shop featuring Sicilian-style.

Rappahannock Cellars, Huntly: Light fare menu of flatbreads and cheese boards.

Winery 32, Leesburg: Bistro menu of 10 savory house-made small plates.

charlottesville & Central Virginia Region

Barboursville Vineyards, Barboursville: The renowned Palladio Restaurant is a destination unto itself. Lunch Wednesday through Sunday. Dinner Friday & Saturday. Reservations a must.

Courthouse Creek Cider, Maidens: Gourmet bite plates, biscuits and other baked goods.

Early Mountain Vineyards, Madison: Full farm-to-table menu from small plates to sweets.

Mermaid Winery, Norfolk: Full lunch, dinner and brunch menus.

Pippin Hill Farm Winery, North Garden: Locally-sourced creative menu and private four-course wine and food pairing for small or large groups.

Prince Michel Winery, Leon: Soups, sandwiches, and creative panini on Saturdays.

Upper Shirley Vineyards, Charles City: Small plates, full lunch and sweets menu, plus occasional prix-fixe dinners by reservation.

Veritas Vineyards, Afton: Al fresco sandwiches, snacks and salads for lunch daily. At The Farmhouse at Veritas, elegant four-course, wine paired dinners, by reservation.

Shenandoah Valley

CrossKeys Vineyards, Mt Crawford: Excellent full Bistro menu for lunch/early dinner (depending on season) and Sunday brunch.

Muse Vineyards, Woodstock: Seafood and Mediterranean fare, soups, seasonal salads, and panini.

Coastal Virginia

New Kent Winery, New Kent: Extensive selection of plated and served cheeses, hummus, and meats.

Saude Creek Vineyards, Lanexa: The Scottish Pig BBQ every weekend.

Williamsburg Winery, Williamsburg: Gabriel Archer Tavern for casual lunch, brunch and the Wine & Brine Lounge for local oysters on weekends; Café Provencal for elegant dinners.

Blue Ridge Region

Beliveau Estate Winery, Blacksburg: Gourmet pizza, hot dogs, nachos, ice-cream, cheese plates.

Chateau Morrisette, Floyd: Full service dinner year-round, and light lunch June through October.

Whitebarrel Winery, Christiansburg: Tapas menu with foods from the winery’s farm and farms around the region.

Southern Region

Hamlet Vineyards, Bassett: Breads & Spreads, weekly lunch special, complimentary Virginia peanuts.

Hunting Creek Vineyards, Clover: Small plates and wood-fired pizza.

Food Trucks on Tap

Check winery websites to see which of your fave food trucks are where each week.

– Coyote Hole CiderWorks, Mineral: Every weekend

Coyote Hole CiderWorks, Mineral: Every weekend – Keswick Vineyards, Keswick: Every Saturday (except winter)

Keswick Vineyards, Keswick: Every Saturday (except winter) – Rappahannock Cellars, Huntly: Every weekend

Rappahannock Cellars, Huntly: Every weekend – Sans Soucy Vineyards, Brookneal: Whenever the winery is open

Sans Soucy Vineyards, Brookneal: Whenever the winery is open – Sly Clyde CiderWorks, Hampton: Every weekend.

Sly Clyde CiderWorks, Hampton: Every weekend. – The Winery at Bull Run, Centreville: Every weekend.

TIPS FROM THE EXPERTS

These well-traveled Virginia wine lovers and writers know where to find the best.

Mt Ida Farm. This place has the trifecta; wine, food, and venue. Oysters ahoy!

– Matt Fitzsimmons, Virginia Wine Super Travelers

Upper Shirley Vineyards has an outstanding chef and the menu changes seasonally so you are never, ever disappointed with your selection off the menu.

– Beth and Gerry Yourich, Virginia Wine Super Travelers

New in 2018 is the fine-dining experience at the Farmhouse at Veritas. It is easily the best restaurant in Nelson County. The set menu is paired with award-winning Veritas wines. The setting, from the mountain views to the farmhouse charm, made it a memorable experience.

– Brian Yost, Eastern Wine Tourist.com

Early Mountain Vineyards in Madison has really stepped up their dining experience. They bring in fresh, local produce to provide a farm to table experience that is incredibly delightful.

-Mike Barefoot & Mike Lawler, VinoWine Cofounders

It’s hard to beat the wine and fine dining experience at Barboursville’s Palladio (with a night at the winery’s 1804 Inn) and Williamsburg Winery’s Cafe Provencal (with a stay at their Wedmore Place).

– Frank Morgan, DrinkWhatYouLike.com