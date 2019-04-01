Pets of the Month

by

Harper, Adult, Spayed Female, Calico Rabbit

Harper isn’t one to hop with the flow. This outgoing gal knows her mind, and if that’s set on snoozing the day away, that’s just what she’ll do. But don’t think that Harper doesn’t love her people. She, in fact, prefers them to her fellow rabbits! Harper would love to spend her days side by side with her special someone and that might just be you!

Adoption profile: https://alexandriaanimals.org/animal-profile/?id=32189

Adoption information: https://alexandriaanimals.org/adoption-information/

Photo courtesy of Alison Lane Photography

Nicky, Adult, Spayed Female, Grey and White Domestic Longhair

Nicky here! People stop me all the time to tell me how b-e-a-u-tiful my long, grey fur is! I am very friendly and love the touch of my human. I like it when my chin is scratched and will rub up against you with the loudest purrs! I’m also an independent lady, and sometimes I like to sit quietly and just ponder life. I would love to sit with you as we think about where our lives will go from here…hopefully together!

Adoption profile: https://alexandriaanimals.org/animal-profile/?id=34736

Adoption information: https://alexandriaanimals.org/adoption-information/

Photo courtesy of Alison Lane Photography

Oreo, Adult, Neutered Male, Black and Grey Australian Cattle Dog

My name is Oreo and I will work for treats! Seriously, I’m a little bit of a show-off with my tricks, but my shelter friends say it’s OK to brag a little bit! Oh, did you want to see me “sit”? No problem! How about a “down” or a “paw”? Done! I’m just a big, smart fella waiting for the perfect home to be allll mine. If you’re looking for a buddy who has brains AND brawn, I’m your man. Come meet me and my big beautiful brain today!

Adoption profile: https://alexandriaanimals.org/animal-profile/?id=34450

Adoption information: https://alexandriaanimals.org/adoption-information/

Photo courtesy of Shelley Castle Photography