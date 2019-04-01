by

By Lani Gering

Brandywine Living….

When we first decided to feature Brandywine in this column I knew it wouldn’t be like most of the other Business Profiles we have published since we usually feature small businesses much like ourselves. Brandywine is anything but a small business since they have locations in 7 states along the east coast and are looking at will soon be opening another location in Potomac, Maryland. I wasn’t really sure of what my approach was going to be, either, since we normally highlight what a business has to offer, a little background about the owner(s) and what sets it apart from other like businesses in the area. However…after sitting down with the Executive Director of the Alexandria location, Christian Randolph, and Samantha Tricoli, the Director of Community Relations, it all clicked.

Many of you may be familiar with Brandywine Living. It is the newest addition to the adult retirement and assisted living community in the Alexandria area. Notice that the name isn’t Brandywine “Assisted” Living. There is a reason for that. The mind set they want their clientele to have is that they are residents just like in any other condominium complex in the area even though they may need a little special attention. The Alexandria location hasn’t been open a year yet and they are located in an area that is in transformation from industrial to multiuse much like many sections of our city. In the midst of the construction, the building is a gem.

Brandywine Alexandria is beautiful inside as well and has one of the most welcoming foyers and second floor terraces in the city. The aquarium in the center sets the tone for your experience. I have been on the property for several events and have taken a tour. The photos don’t do it justice. The people are just as beautiful. It was wonderful watching how they interacted with the residents we encountered while I toured the facility with Samantha.

Many of you readers are at the point in your life when you are either looking for a place that may be more suitable for an aging parent than trying to keep them at home or you are dealing with issues yourself that you could use some assistance with. While there are many good choices for such places in our area, I think Brandywine would be well worth consideration.

While gathering information from Christian and Samantha, I discovered that Christian had written a piece about some of the hurdles that we face with aging parents since she is dealing with many of them now.

Some of the highlights of picking Brandywine are featured in this section.

OUR COMPANY

Brandywine Living is a premier provider of quality care and services to seniors. Dedicated to promoting independence, dignity and individuality, the Brandywine team has a long history of providing a network of health care services in the mid-Atlantic region including assisted living and Alzheimer’s and dementia care. Brandywine’s corporate office is located in Mt. Laurel, New Jersey.

OUR MISSION

Brandywine Living provides our residents with the highest quality care in the most appropriate setting based on an individual’s needs while respecting their individuality, independence and dignity.

OUR CORE VALUES

-We believe that every resident has the right to be treated with dignity and respect and has the right of self-determination.

-We believe in delivering the best quality service possible to those who have put their trust in us.

-We believe that honesty, integrity, caring and thoughtfulness are as important as the health care we provide.

-We believe that our residents are active, joyful and fascinating individuals who will continue to learn and grow each day and will contribute to our learning and growing as well.

-We believe that great care is a team effort where ideas, collaboration, and mutual respect for each team member’s efforts and contributions are essential to the result

What Makes Us Different?

Care – Our licensed nurses are All Day, All Night, On-Site. You also have comfort knowing that all medications are administered by licensed nurses. There is a “memory” floor that caters to residents experiencing dementia and Alzheimer’s symptoms.

Hospitality – Our décor blends elegance and comfort to make the surroundings inviting and warm for everyone who chooses to call Brandywine home. Restaurant-style service (including All-Day Dining) and our signature Serenade program are examples of why life is beautiful at Brandywine. You may join your loved ones for meals or even spend the night. There is also the Coco Chanel Salon on premise for residents.

Escapades…for Life! It is about adventure, excitement, and discovery and makes you want to get out of bed each morning and have some FUN!

Brandywine Living

5550 Cardinal Place

(Off South Picket Street Next to Cameron Station)

Alexandria

703-940-3300

Brandycare.com