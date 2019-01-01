Alexandria Events January 2019

by

6th

A Special Anniversary

4 – 6 pm

George Washington’s Mount Vernon

3200 Mount Vernon Highway

703-780-2000

Join George and Martha Washington for an exclusive celebration of their wedding anniversary on Twelfth Night. This special evening tour of the Mansion includes a rare visit to the third floor and greeting the Washington’s in the New Room. After your tour, enjoy a reception with cake, music, and champagne at the Interpretive Center and take your picture with the couple.

Athenaum Events

201 Prince Street

703-548-0035

3rd – 7 – 9 pm – Hidden History of Alexandria

This groundbreaking history uncovers a long-forgotten period in the 19th century when Alexandria left the commonwealth of Virginia and became incorporated into the fledgling District of Columbia. It was an experiment that failed after half a century of neglect and a growing animosity between North and South. However, it was a fascinating time when cannons were dragged onto city streets for political rallies, candidates plied their voters with liquor and devastating fires ravaged the city.

Please join us for this exhilarating talk!

6th – 2 – 4 pm – Artist Talk: Elizabeth Casqueiro – Re:Vision Exhibition

13th – 4 – 6 pm – Opening Reception for FAX Ayres/Photography Exhibition

11th

ASO Presents: Bach, Brandenburgers & Brews

7:30 – 10:30 pm

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church

228 S. Pitt Street

703-548-0885

Alexsym.org

Members of the Alexandria Symphony Orchestra, led by Music Director James Ross, present this special evening of Brandenburg Concertos in the intimate setting of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. Hear the ASO’s rendition of concertos No. 2, 4 and 5 with principals from the ASO featured as soloists. Stay after for a reception in Norton Hall to mingle with the musicians and enjoy delectable German food and beer. Food generously provided by Port City Brewery, the German Gourmet and Pork Barrel BBQ. Dress is casual; the event is informal and all ages are welcome. Tickets: $40 adult, $5 youth

18th – 27th

Alexandria Restaurant Week

AlexandriaRestaurantWeek.com

703-838-5005

Neighborhoods throughout Alexandria, Virginia, including Old Town, Del Ray, Carlyle and Eisenhower, and the West End participate in this semiannual event that spans two weekends. Alexandria Restaurant Week was launched in 2009 by Visit Alexandria and has since been a favorite among patrons and restaurateurs, occurring biannually in the winter and summer.

$35 three-course dinner for one OR $35 dinner for two; select locations offering lunch from $15 or $22 per person lunch and brunch menus