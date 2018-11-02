November Alexandria Events Calendar

by

2nd

Art on Tap

7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Admission: $45

The Art League Gallery

Torpedo Factory Art Cent

105 N. Union St.

703-683-2323

http://www.TheArtLeague.org

Enjoy local craft beers, original artwork and amazing food at The Art League’s annual Art on Tap! Craft beers from local breweries have been artfully paired with a work of art from an Art League instructor. Local restaurants have chosen a brew/artwork coupling to serve as their muse to create the perfect complementary appetizer. Enjoy the brew, bite, and artwork trifectas. Sample the creative combinations while drinking from a take-home Art on Tap beer tasting glass, and then vote for your favorite at the end of the event.

3rd, 10th & 17th

Portside History

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Admission: Free

1 King Street

PortsideInOldTown.com

Part of the Portside in Old Town programming series on the waterfront, the Office of Historic Alexandria presents Portside History, showcasing Alexandria’s maritime history through exhibits and interactive activities.

9TH

Late Shift at the Torpedo Factory Art Center

7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Admission: Free

Torpedo Factory Art Center

105 N. Union St.

http://www.torpedofactory.org

Enjoy gallery talks, artist receptions, music, live performances, hands-on artmaking and three floors of open artists’ studios. There will be a special Late Shift celebrating 100 years since the groundbreaking for the U.S. Naval Torpedo Station in Alexandria. With an eye on the future, the Torpedo Factory Art Center will celebrate the past and their military history for this special Late Shift event.

9th – 11th

12th Annual Alexandria Film Festival

Admission: TBA

AMC Hoffman 22 Theater and Beatley Central Library

http://www.alexfilmfest.com

Come join us for three days of both ticketed and cost-free screenings of the best in independent filmmaking from around the world and our own Alexandria neighborhoods. The 12th Annual Alexandria Film Festival hosts more than 50 screenings at AMC Hoffman Theater and Beatley Library. Join us for fascinating post-screening discussions with filmmakers, artists, actors and industry experts where YOU ask the questions.

10th

Mount Vernon Kitchen

1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission: $35 per person (includes general admission)

George Washington’s Mount Vernon

3200 Mount Vernon Memorial Hwy.

703-780-2000

http://www.MountVernon.org

Participate in a scavenger hunt in the historic area and discover locations and ingredients that were important to chocolate production. After finding the ingredients, observe how chocolate was made in George Washington’s time while learning about the history and science behind chocolate production at Mount Vernon.

14th

Rock the Block

6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Admission: $125; $300 for VIP and includes reception from 5-6:30 p.m. and after party 9-11 p.m.

877-446-2632 ext.3145

http://www.rocktheblocks.org

Eat at ten of the top restaurants in Old Town as you support the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Each guest will received a wristband at their reserved “starting restaurant” and enjoy unlimited food and drink at all participating restaurants, including Vermilion, Columbia Firehouse, Pizza Paradiso, Auggie’s Mussel House, various food trucks at Market Square, Mia’s Italian Kitchen, The Majestic, Urbano 116 and Virtue Feed & Grain.

17th

Alexandria Cider Festival

2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission: $45

Lloyd House

220 N. Washington St.

703-746-4554

http://www.alexandriava.gov/shop

Enjoy a selection of ciders from more than 12 Virginia cideries. Ticket includes tastings, a souvenir glass, live music and fun fall activities. Food trucks will also be on-site. Additional tasting tickets and special tasting lectures available for purchase onsite. Dress for the weather—this event is outdoors!

Find more fall events at http://www.visitalexandriava.com/fall.

