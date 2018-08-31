September National Harbor Events

by

Harbor Events

September 2018

Ongoing through October

Fitness on the Potomac

On the Plaza

Participate in FREE fitness classes on the Plaza. All classes run from 7-8 pm with Saturday morning Yoga that runs from 10-11 am.

Mondays – Cardio Blast

Tuesdays – Kickboxing

Wednesdays – Zumba

Saturdays – Yoga

Farmers Market Returns

American Way

Sundays through December 23rd

11am – 3 pm

Community Foodworks has pulled together many local vendors for the Market this summer. Local farmers and food producers will be offering fresh produce—apples, locally-baked breads, humanely-raised meats and dairy products, as well as coffee, eggs and more. Vendors may vary during the season.

Ongoing Through September

Summer Fridays Coming to An End!

On the Plaza

4 pm- 8 pm

Start your weekend right with Summer Fridays at National Harbor! Play Corn hole, Connect Four, Giant Jenga, hula hoop, hopscotch, and more with family and friends. Enjoy performances by Bobby McKey’s, giveaways, and listen to the DJ spin your favorite summer jams. And of course, joining us means you get front row seats to the best sunset view in the DMV. Get your cameras ready and your flip flops on!

Movies on the Potomac

On the Big Screen

On the Plaza

Nothing says summer like an evening under the stars—and there’s no better way to enjoy the season than movie nights at National Harbor. Pack your chairs, grab food to go from one of our delicious dining establishments, and meet us at the Plaza screen for a free evening of fun!

Date Night Movies – 7 pm

6th – Black Panther

13th – Black Panther-2nd showing

20th – Last Call: Perfect Pitch

27th – Marshall

Family Night Movies – 6 pm

2nd- A Wrinkle In Time

9th – The Wizard of Oz

16th – The Wiz (1978)

23rd – Moana

30th – The Lion King

Please note that movie times/dates may be changed or cancelled due to weather. We will announce any updates via social media, so please make sure to follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates

Salute the Sunset Concert Series

Plaza Stage

7 pm

15th – Air Force Singing Sergeants

22nd – Army Downrange

25th – Airmen of Note

World-class performances by bands from the nation’s Armed Forces at National Harbor stir the hearts and souls of civilians and military personnel alike, while their tuneful stylings in a variety of genres please music lovers of all ages.

Please refer to our social media pages for any weather-related cancellations.