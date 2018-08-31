September Alexandria Events Calendar

by

1st

The Alexandria Black History Museum Presents: Story Time for Little Historians

11 a.m.

Free; $3 suggested donation

Alexandria Black History Museum, 902 Wythe St., Alexandria, VA 22314

703-746-4356

alexandriava.gov/blackhistory

Bring your little learners to the Alexandria Black History Museum for cultural stories and creative craft activities that introduce world history and folklore. Story time will take place every first Saturday of the month at 11 a.m. in the Watson Reading Room (located next door to the museum.) Explore our museum exhibits afterwards to learn about local black history. All ages are welcome, but most suitable for children 3 to 6 years old.

6th

First Thursdays Del Ray

6-9 p.m.

Free; pets welcome

Along Mount Vernon Ave.

www.visitdelray.com

First Thursdays is a series of free outdoor street festivals along Mount Vernon Avenue in the spring and summer. This is the last First Thursday of the season. The Del Ray Business Association features businesses along Mount Vernon Avenue, special events, food and music. Each month has a different theme with activities for children, live music and a festive atmosphere.

9th

George Washington Patriot Run

8 a.m.

Admission

George Washington’s Mount Vernon

www.MountVernon.org

Dash through history during the George Washington Patriot Run. The 10K and 5K course takes runners up and down the scenic George Washington Memorial Parkway and traces Washington’s footsteps through the historic area at Mount Vernon. Cross the finish line with the beautiful mansion in view! A free Kids Run will be held near the finish line at Mount Vernon (registration required). All 10K and 5K runners will receive a T-shirt and a finisher medal. All Kids Fun Run participants will receive a kids medal.

Apothecary Museum Geek Tours: American Sign Language

11 a.m. to noon

Admission: $15

Stabler-Leadbeater Apothecary Museum

105 S. Fairfax St.

703-746-3852

www.alexandriava.gov

Learn about the muggle botanical science that inspired the potions and herbology of J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter series, and make your own magical sleeping potion! This tour will be conducted exclusively in American Sign Language. Only visitors fluent in ASL should attend this tour. Adults and children ages 8 and older welcome.

Outlandish Fashion Show & Tea

2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission

Carlyle House

121 N. Fairfax St.

703-549-2997

www.novaparks.com

Do you love the Outlander books and/or the television show? Then join us for tea and a special fashion show on the Magnolia Terrace. Members of the Appin Regiment, an18th century Scottish Living History group, will model the fashions from the time period when Jamie, Claire and John Carlyle lived. Tickets available online. Registration required no refunds. Everyone in party must be registered.

13th

Second Thursday at the Torpedo Factory Art Center

6-9 p.m.

Free

Torpedo Factory Art Center

105 N. Union St.

www.torpedofactory.org

Every second Thursday visit until 9 p.m. and browse open studios and galleries, get to know the artists, and enjoy special programming throughout the building. Don’t miss the monthly lecture series, Torpedo Talks, at 8 p.m. in the Main Hall. This series features some of the contemporary art world’s best-known artists, art curators and art professionals.

14th

Late Shift at the Torpedo Factory Art Center

7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Admission: Free

Torpedo Factory Art Center

105 N. Union St.

www.torpedofactory.org

Enjoy gallery talks, artist receptions, music, live performances, hands-on artmaking and three floors of open artists’ studios. The theme will be Culture ALX, where artists, poets, and performers showcase the vibrant cultures that have greatly contributed to the region’s remarkable tapestry.

Alexandria After-Work Concert Series

6 to 8 p.m.

Free

The Lyceum, Alexandria’s History Museum

201 S. Washington St.

www.alexandriava.gov

Co-sponsored by the Office of Historic Alexandria and the Folklore Society of Greater Washington, join us for monthly Friday night concerts on the second Friday of the month. The September concert at The Lyceum will feature After the Flood, a “Newgrass” folk Americana string band with close harmony singing in traditional American styles.

15th

Civil War Shelter

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Free

Fort Ward Museum & Park

4301 W. Braddock Rd.

www.alexandriava.gov/fortward

Can you tell a Sibley tent from a dog tent? This interpretive program will explore a variety of tents and shelter for Civil War soldiers. Examples of some major types of tents will be set up and explained by Union military interpreters, and the furnished Officers’ Hut will be open to the public.

Firefighting History Walking Tour

11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Admission

Friendship Firehouse Museum

107 S. Alfred St.

703-746-3891

www.alexandriava.gov

Explore Alexandria’s firefighting history on the “Blazing a Trail: Alexandria’s Firefighting History” tour. The tour begins at the historic Friendship Firehouse, proceeds east on Prince Street, and returns via King Street. For age 10 and older.

Alexandria Symphony Orchestra’s 75th Anniversary Celebration Concert

4 p.m.

Admission

Virginia Theological Seminary Campus

3737 Seminary Rd.

703-548-0885

www.alexsym.org

Join the Alexandria Symphony Orchestra as it is celebrates its 75th anniversary with a special outdoor concert featuring new music director, James Ross. Held on the campus of the Virginia Theological Seminary, patrons will enjoy a family-friendly program with selections from The Sound of Music, Swan Lake, Americana favorites and light classical music. General admission lawn seating and VIP tickets available.

Cinema Del Ray Outdoor Movies

7 p.m.; films begin at dusk

Free

Mt. Vernon Recreation Center

2701 Commonwealth Ave.

www.facebook.com/cinemadelray

Bring family, friends, neighbors and a blanket to watch these open-air movies including The Lion King, The Lego Batman Movie, Toy Story 3, Cars 3 and Coco at Cinema Del Ray, sponsored by The Jen Walker Team.

15th & 16th

16th Annual King Street Art Festival

15th 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. – 16th 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Free

King St. Washington to Union Streets

703-746-3301

www.VisitAlexandriaVA.com/ArtFest

Historic King Street in Old Town Alexandria, Virginia, from Washington Street to the waterfront is transformed into an outdoor art gallery with original fine artwork by more than 200 artists from around the country. Enjoy live music, and interactive art activities, as well as The Art League’s Ice Cream Bowl Fundraiser. The 16th Annual King Street Art Festival takes. The Torpedo Factory Art Center’s Beer & Wine Torpedo Garden will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.

Crafts at Carlyle

Noon-4 p.m.

Free

Carlyle House

121 N. Fairfax St.

703-549-2997

www.novaparks.org

To coincide with the King Street Art Festival, children will be able to create their own artwork at Carlyle House to take home. Children will paint their own floor cloth, a popular 18th century floor covering.

Mount Vernon Colonial Market & Fair

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission

George Washington’s Mount Vernon

703-780-2000

www.MountVernon.org

Visit with colonial artisans who demonstrate and sell traditional wares such as baskets, woodcarvings, tin and ironwork, leather-workings, weavings, furniture, and food. Watch 18th-century shows, including a puppet show, a fire-eating act and a balloon launch and listen to colonial music. Costumed interpreters will be demonstrating the 18th-century chocolate-making process using an authentic colonial recipe! Potomac River sightseeing cruises are available at half price (while supplies last). Colonial Market & Fair takes place rain or shine.

22nd

77th Annual Historic Alexandria Homes Tour

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission

Old Town Alexandria

703-338-0691

www.thetwig.org/Homes-Tour

The Twig’s 77th Historic Alexandria Homes Tour provides the opportunity to tour 18th and early 19th century homes in Old Town and learn of their historic pasts. This year’s homes are located in the heart of Old Town, in easy walking distance, and underscore the area’s continuing evolution as a vibrant, livable community. Tickets may be purchased in advance at www.thetwig.org or at the Alexandria Visitor Center at 221 King Street. On tour day, tickets may be purchased at the Alexandria Visitor Center, at The Twig Thrift Shop at 106 N. Columbus Street or at The Athenaeum at 201 Price Street. All proceeds benefit Inova Alexandria Hospital.

Classic Car Show

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Free

The Lyceum,

201 S. Washington St.

703-424-5871

www.packardsva.org

Co-sponsored by Packards Virginia and The Lyceum, Alexandria’s History Museum, the show will feature a variety of Packards ranging from the 1930s-1950s as well as other “orphan” vehicles that are invited to register as well.

23rd

Apothecary Museum Geek Tours: A Magical Apothecary

11 a.m. to noon

Admission

Stabler-Leadbeater Apothecary Museum

105 S. Fairfax St.

703-746-3852

www.alexandriava.gov

Learn about the muggle botanical science that inspired the potions and herbology of J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter series, and make your own magical sleeping potion! Adults and children ages 8 and older welcome.

25th

Twilight and Tipple Tours

Admission

Frank Lloyd Wright’s Pope-Leighey House

9000 Richmond Highway

www.woodlawnpopeleighey.org

Participate in our very popular “Twilight & Tipple Tuesday” tours and allow guests to enjoy libations from local partners, while taking tours of the Pope-Leighey house as the sun sets. This is a very special tour that only takes place in the warmer months. Come experience how the indoor light shines through Wright’s distinctive custom window cutouts in the twilight. Check our website for upcoming dates!

29th

A Mansion House Whiskey Tasting

6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Admission

Carlyle House

121 N. Fairfax St.

703-549-2997

www.novaparks.com

Join us for a unique and intimate evening with old friends and new as we taste extraordinary whiskeys paired with delectable food, harkening back to the days when the Mansion House Hotel stood on the property.