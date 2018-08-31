September Alexandria Events Calendar

1st
The Alexandria Black History Museum Presents: Story Time for Little Historians
11 a.m.
Free; $3 suggested donation
Alexandria Black History Museum, 902 Wythe St., Alexandria, VA 22314
703-746-4356
Bring your little learners to the Alexandria Black History Museum for cultural stories and creative craft activities that introduce world history and folklore. Story time will take place every first Saturday of the month at 11 a.m. in the Watson Reading Room (located next door to the museum.) Explore our museum exhibits afterwards to learn about local black history. All ages are welcome, but most suitable for children 3 to 6 years old.
6th
First Thursdays Del Ray
6-9 p.m.
Free; pets welcome
Along Mount Vernon Ave.
First Thursdays is a series of free outdoor street festivals along Mount Vernon Avenue in the spring and summer. This is the last First Thursday of the season. The Del Ray Business Association features businesses along Mount Vernon Avenue, special events, food and music. Each month has a different theme with activities for children, live music and a festive atmosphere.
9th
George Washington Patriot Run
8 a.m.
Admission
George Washington’s Mount Vernon
Dash through history during the George Washington Patriot Run. The 10K and 5K course takes runners up and down the scenic George Washington Memorial Parkway and traces Washington’s footsteps through the historic area at Mount Vernon. Cross the finish line with the beautiful mansion in view! A free Kids Run will be held near the finish line at Mount Vernon (registration required). All 10K and 5K runners will receive a T-shirt and a finisher medal. All Kids Fun Run participants will receive a kids medal.
Apothecary Museum Geek Tours: American Sign Language
11 a.m. to noon
Admission: $15
Stabler-Leadbeater Apothecary Museum
703-746-3852
www.alexandriava.gov
Learn about the muggle botanical science that inspired the potions and herbology of J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter series, and make your own magical sleeping potion! This tour will be conducted exclusively in American Sign Language. Only visitors fluent in ASL should attend this tour. Adults and children ages 8 and older welcome.
Outlandish Fashion Show & Tea
2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Admission
Carlyle House
703-549-2997
www.novaparks.com
Do you love the Outlander books and/or the television show? Then join us for tea and a special fashion show on the Magnolia Terrace. Members of the Appin Regiment, an18th century Scottish Living History group, will model the fashions from the time period when Jamie, Claire and John Carlyle lived. Tickets available online. Registration required no refunds. Everyone in party must be registered.
13th
Second Thursday at the Torpedo Factory Art Center
6-9 p.m.
Free
Torpedo Factory Art Center
105 N. Union St.
Every second Thursday visit until 9 p.m. and browse open studios and galleries, get to know the artists, and enjoy special programming throughout the building. Don’t miss the monthly lecture series, Torpedo Talks, at 8 p.m. in the Main Hall. This series features some of the contemporary art world’s best-known artists, art curators and art professionals.
14th
Late Shift at the Torpedo Factory Art Center
7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Admission: Free
Torpedo Factory Art Center
Enjoy gallery talks, artist receptions, music, live performances, hands-on artmaking and three floors of open artists’ studios. The theme will be Culture ALX, where artists, poets, and performers showcase the vibrant cultures that have greatly contributed to the region’s remarkable tapestry.
Alexandria After-Work Concert Series
6 to 8 p.m.
Free
The Lyceum, Alexandria’s History Museum
Co-sponsored by the Office of Historic Alexandria and the Folklore Society of Greater Washington, join us for monthly Friday night concerts on the second Friday of the month. The September concert at The Lyceum will feature After the Flood, a “Newgrass” folk Americana string band with close harmony singing in traditional American styles.
15th
Civil War Shelter
11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Free
Fort Ward Museum & Park
Can you tell a Sibley tent from a dog tent? This interpretive program will explore a variety of tents and shelter for Civil War soldiers. Examples of some major types of tents will be set up and explained by Union military interpreters, and the furnished Officers’ Hut will be open to the public.
Firefighting History Walking Tour
11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Admission
Friendship Firehouse Museum
107 S. Alfred St.
703-746-3891
www.alexandriava.gov
Explore Alexandria’s firefighting history on the “Blazing a Trail: Alexandria’s Firefighting History” tour. The tour begins at the historic Friendship Firehouse, proceeds east on Prince Street, and returns via King Street. For age 10 and older.
Alexandria Symphony Orchestra’s 75th Anniversary Celebration Concert
4 p.m.
Admission
Virginia Theological Seminary Campus
703-548-0885
Join the Alexandria Symphony Orchestra as it is celebrates its 75th anniversary with a special outdoor concert featuring new music director, James Ross. Held on the campus of the Virginia Theological Seminary, patrons will enjoy a family-friendly program with selections from The Sound of Music, Swan Lake, Americana favorites and light classical music. General admission lawn seating and VIP tickets available.
Cinema Del Ray Outdoor Movies
7 p.m.; films begin at dusk
Free
Mt. Vernon Recreation Center
2701 Commonwealth Ave.
Bring family, friends, neighbors and a blanket to watch these open-air movies including The Lion King, The Lego Batman Movie, Toy Story 3, Cars 3 and Coco at Cinema Del Ray, sponsored by The Jen Walker Team.
15th & 16th
16th Annual King Street Art Festival
15th 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. – 16th 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Free
King St. Washington to Union Streets
703-746-3301
www.VisitAlexandriaVA.com/ArtFest
Historic King Street in Old Town Alexandria, Virginia, from Washington Street to the waterfront is transformed into an outdoor art gallery with original fine artwork by more than 200 artists from around the country. Enjoy live music, and interactive art activities, as well as The Art League’s Ice Cream Bowl Fundraiser. The 16th Annual King Street Art Festival takes. The Torpedo Factory Art Center’s Beer & Wine Torpedo Garden will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.
Crafts at Carlyle
Noon-4 p.m.
Free
Carlyle House
121 N. Fairfax St.
703-549-2997
www.novaparks.org
To coincide with the King Street Art Festival, children will be able to create their own artwork at Carlyle House to take home. Children will paint their own floor cloth, a popular 18th century floor covering.
Mount Vernon Colonial Market & Fair
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Admission
George Washington’s Mount Vernon
703-780-2000
www.MountVernon.org
Visit with colonial artisans who demonstrate and sell traditional wares such as baskets, woodcarvings, tin and ironwork, leather-workings, weavings, furniture, and food. Watch 18th-century shows, including a puppet show, a fire-eating act and a balloon launch and listen to colonial music. Costumed interpreters will be demonstrating the 18th-century chocolate-making process using an authentic colonial recipe! Potomac River sightseeing cruises are available at half price (while supplies last). Colonial Market & Fair takes place rain or shine.
22nd
77th Annual Historic Alexandria Homes Tour
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Admission
Old Town Alexandria
703-338-0691
www.thetwig.org/Homes-Tour
The Twig’s 77th Historic Alexandria Homes Tour provides the opportunity to tour 18th and early 19th century homes in Old Town and learn of their historic pasts. This year’s homes are located in the heart of Old Town, in easy walking distance, and underscore the area’s continuing evolution as a vibrant, livable community. Tickets may be purchased in advance at www.thetwig.org or at the Alexandria Visitor Center at 221 King Street. On tour day, tickets may be purchased at the Alexandria Visitor Center, at The Twig Thrift Shop at 106 N. Columbus Street or at The Athenaeum at 201 Price Street. All proceeds benefit Inova Alexandria Hospital.
Classic Car Show
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Free
The Lyceum,
703-424-5871
Co-sponsored by Packards Virginia and The Lyceum, Alexandria’s History Museum, the show will feature a variety of Packards ranging from the 1930s-1950s as well as other “orphan” vehicles that are invited to register as well.
23rd
Apothecary Museum Geek Tours: A Magical Apothecary
11 a.m. to noon
Admission
Stabler-Leadbeater Apothecary Museum
105 S. Fairfax St.
703-746-3852
www.alexandriava.gov
Learn about the muggle botanical science that inspired the potions and herbology of J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter series, and make your own magical sleeping potion! Adults and children ages 8 and older welcome.
25th
Twilight and Tipple Tours
Admission
Frank Lloyd Wright’s Pope-Leighey House
9000 Richmond Highway
www.woodlawnpopeleighey.org
Participate in our very popular “Twilight & Tipple Tuesday” tours and allow guests to enjoy libations from local partners, while taking tours of the Pope-Leighey house as the sun sets. This is a very special tour that only takes place in the warmer months. Come experience how the indoor light shines through Wright’s distinctive custom window cutouts in the twilight. Check our website for upcoming dates!
29th
A Mansion House Whiskey Tasting
6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Admission
Carlyle House
703-549-2997
www.novaparks.com
Join us for a unique and intimate evening with old friends and new as we taste extraordinary whiskeys paired with delectable food, harkening back to the days when the Mansion House Hotel stood on the property.
